Aisera Earns Recognition as One of the Top AI Companies in the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, the world's first AI Service Desk platform that automates tasks, actions and workflows for employees, IT, Cloud, HR and customers, came out of stealth earlier this year with total funding of $50 million — and was just recognized in the annual Forbes AI 50.

Forbes partnered with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to cut through the spin of hype to find real change in artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting private companies that are applying AI to solve problems in innovative ways. In total, Forbes received about 400 entries. From there, the company's VC partners applied an algorithm to identify the 100 entrants with the highest quantitative scores, and then a panel of eight AI expert judges identified the 50 most compelling companies.

In terms of valuation, at least 10 of the AI 50 are valued at $100 million or less, while 13 are unicorns valued at $1 billion or more. In the article, Forbes judge Anima Anandkumar noted, "It's not about creating some magic algorithms."

"Focus on the problem and impact side," said Anandkumar, a Caltech professor and Nvidia's director of machine-learning research. Artificial intelligence technology is powering big changes across all industries, but it is tough to separate the companies with truly transformative applications from marketing hype. Each year, Forbes endeavors to do this by compiling a list of the best and brightest companies in the AI field.

Aisera is the industry's first AI Service Management (AISM) platform, automating service desk and customer support resolutions through all-in-one AI and cloud-native solutions. By leveraging unsupervised AI, Conversational AI (or Virtual Assistant) and AI-powered Conversational RPA capabilities, Aisera provides a single, scalable automation interface spanning IT, HR, Facilities, Sales, Customer Service and Operations. Organizations can now deliver a personalized and targeted consumer-like service experience to both employees and customers for immediate self-service resolutions. Aisera is a Gartner Cool Vendor, recognized for task and workflow automation through out-of-the-box IT Service Desk, Customer Support, ITSM and AIOps solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise and consumer environments.

Muddu Sudhakar, founder and CEO of Aisera, said, "We are thrilled by this recognition from Forbes. When we first started Aisera, our goal was to provide enterprise-wide digital transformation and improve the lives of service agents. Now, under COVID-19, we're able to accelerate collaborative self-service for remote workforces and provide autonomous call center solutions to meet growing support demands of digital consumers, all while reducing SaaS subscription costs for our customers. We have accomplished our goal with proven results — and this recognition confirms it."

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, HR, Sales, and Customer Service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Zendesk, Datadog, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Salesforce.

