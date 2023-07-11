Aisera Named a Leader in Process-Centric AIOps Report by Independent Research Firm

Aisera ushers in a new era of enterprise AI Copilot for AIOps built on AiseraGPT and Generative AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, a leading provider of AI Copilot and Generative AI solutions for enterprises, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave (TM): Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 Report. Aisera was named a leader among 10 other short-listed vendors in the AIOps report, receiving the highest scores possible in 14 criteria, including monitoring, analysis, automation, and operational use cases.

Built on AiseraGPT with industry and domain-specific large language models (LLMs), Aisera's AI Copilot understands and correlates human- and machine-generated data to predict and auto-remediate major incidents, performance issues, and outages across applications, services, and infrastructure. Its reinforcement learning continuously integrates intelligence from human interactions and decisions to provide contextually relevant responses for ITOps, DevOps, CloudOps, and NOC teams. In doing so, Aisera helps organizations minimize revenue leakage, increase uptime, lower operational overhead, while improving brand reputation.

"Aisera is bold and unapologetic in its effort to predict and prevent 75% of issues on the journey to its goal of zero unplanned outages... Leadership speaks openly of humans' inability to scale and wants to show how changes in the technology stack can help make predictions," wrote Carlos Casanova, Principal Analyst, Forrester. "Aisera is a good fit for enterprises that want to be aggressive in their approach for modernizing IT operations by investing in the latest AI/ML approaches and are striving for a zero unplanned outage environment…."

"Our AI Copilot, built on AiseraGPT and Generative AI, enables engineers to interact with their IT and cloud systems like they would a friend or colleague," said Dr. Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and Co-founder of Aisera, and 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®. "Our vision is for an AI future where expert human supervision and intervention is no longer needed for uptime. Aisera's AI Copilot continually monitors and correlates operational data better than any operations professional. Forrester's recognition is for us, validation of our ability to deliver on that bold vision today."

Aisera's AI Copilot includes AI discovery of the enterprise tech stack that results in a more complete and accurate topology without compromising an organization's security posture. Customers get a complete and dynamic view of their enterprise to help them manage performance issues and incidents through proactive discovery.

Learn more about The Forrester Wave (TM): Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 Report here.

About Aisera

Aisera is the leading provider of Generative AI and AI Copilot solutions powered by AiseraGPT. Aisera's mission is to help enterprises transform their business operating model with self-service by significantly reducing operational expenses, boosting revenue growth, and enabling human-like experiences. Aisera customers typically experience 75% or more automation in user requests and an 80% reduction in customer operations costs.

Aisera's solutions are developed for IT, HR, Customer Service, Contact Center, Sales & Marketing and Finance departments within the enterprise. Aisera supports multimodal user experiences (digital, voice, mobile, API).

Aisera's Gen AI Service Experience (Gen AISX) Platform includes: verticalized domain-specific LLMs, generative AI, unsupervised AI, knowledge graph, AI workflows, user-behavioral Conversational Dialog Engine (CDE), and end-to-end security and trust. The Gen AISX platform offers out-of-the-box Enterprise Domain Packs (EDP), pre-built Gen AI workflows, native integrations and connectors and Universal Bot Orchestration (UBO) to provide immediate value and significant ROI to enterprises. Aisera has developed enterprise-wide integrations and workflows with partners that include ServiceNow, Salesforce, Zendesk, Atlassian, Workday, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Okta, VMware, Epic, Datadog, Splunk, Cisco, and Zoom.

Aisera is an award-winning, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, recognized as a leader in multiple industry analyst reports. For a free enterprise AI and automation assessment of your organization's effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from drastic cost savings with Aisera, please contact [email protected] or request a demo .

For more information, visit aisera.com , follow us on Twitter , or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

[email protected]

SOURCE Aisera