Aisera Ranked among Upper Echelon of 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

A repeat winner, achieving exponential revenue growth driven by AiseraGPT and Enterprise AI Copilot solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera , a pioneer of Generative AI solutions, including AiseraGPT, AI Copilot and AiseraLLMs, today announced it registered as a top 20 company in Silicon Valley and Top 100 company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies. Aisera grew over 1,717% during this period, earning its second consecutive appearance as the fastest-growing company in North America.

Dr. Muddu Sudhakar, Aisera's CEO and Co-founder and 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year®, credits the company's revenue growth to its unyielding efforts to boost productivity, efficiency and revenue growth of enterprise organizations. He said, "Enterprises need to see tangible outcomes from AiseraGPT and AI Copilot to transform their business operations. Our customers consistently achieve 80% or more productivity gains with 75% cost reduction. Our growth over the last three years is a testament to the enterprises that were ahead of the curve, and we look forward to earning the business of the rest of the F1000."

Aisera's AI Experience platform offers AiseraGPT, AI Copilot and AI Search for business functions including IT, HR, Customer Service, Contact Center, Sales & Marketing and Finance. The human-like interactions with automated AI workflows that Aisera unlocks between the enterprise, employees, and customers result in huge productivity gains for organizations, lower operational expenses through labor-arbitrage and dramatically improved customer and user satisfaction.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Aisera - An Enterprise AI Copilot Company

Aisera is a leading provider of a Generative AI platform that helps enterprises boost productivity and create magical user experiences.

Aisera's turnkey solutions in AiseraGPT and AI Copilot serve as a fully operationalized system to deliver human-like interactions with built-in AI workflows, providing contextually rich conversations that get work done. By utilizing pre-trained, domain-specific LLMs fine-tuned to customer data, enterprises can understand and auto-resolve requests across all domains, including IT, HR, Finance, Procurement, Facilities, Legal, and Customer Service, thereby increasing accuracy and reducing hallucinations. Furthermore, AiseraGPT has the ability to perform intentless, LLM-powered search across all enterprise repositories, applications, and databases that understands the context and meaning of requests to generate personalized responses and summaries. For enterprises who seek to build their own LLMs, AiseraLLM can integrate with any model using an LLM gateway to fully operationalize their applications on Aisera's platform.

With Aisera, organizations can unlock human potential, transition toward self-service, enhance productivity by 80%, and achieve 75% auto-resolution rates – all while reducing support costs by 80%. Aisera is an award-winning, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, recognized as a leader in multiple industry analyst reports. For a free enterprise AI and automation assessment of your organization's effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from drastic cost savings with Aisera, please contact [email protected] or request a demo .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

