Aisera Recognized as a Great Place to Work® Company in 2020

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, the world's first AI-driven service experience solution for customers and employees, has been certified a Great Place to Work®. The global authority, Great Place to Work® evaluates workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

Certification is a significant achievement. Since 1992, Great Place to Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide, using derived insights to define what constitutes a truly superior workplace, particularly trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and improve business results by creating a high-trust employee work experience.

Rankings are based on feedback from all employees, whatever their respective roles in the organization. Aisera scored in the 90th percentile in all rankings: 96 percent stated that they were made to feel welcome upon joining the company. Additionally, 96 percent reported that Aisera management is honest and ethical in its business practices; 95 percent felt a sense of pride in what they've accomplished. Lastly, when surveyed, 87 percent of Aisera employees state it's a great place to work across AI work experience, quality of work, culture — compared to 59 percent of employees at typical U.S.-based companies.

"Being recognized a Great Place to Work is paramount, especially during this global pandemic," says Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera. "We started Aisera to improve the employee and customer experience through our AI Service Management platform. We're fueled by a passion for changing and improving the day-in-the-life experiences of employees and customers. This acknowledgment reemphasizes that the employee experience is at the core of our business, both for our own and our customers' teams."

"We congratulate Aisera on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

If you want to join an award-winning AI company that delivers exceptional AI Service Experience to businesses worldwide, Aisera is hiring in Palo Alto CA; Denver CO; Seattle WA; Boston MA, Austin TX and Athens, Greece. Aisera values diversity, equity, and inclusion; the company is committed to ensuring that the team not only makes a difference, but also has a lot of fun along the way. Aisera has garnered accolades from industry analysts, media publications, business influencers, and partner organizations as a leader in AI. If you're tired of working inside the box, join Aisera!

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, HR, Sales, and Customer Service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like, self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Zendesk, Datadog, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Salesforce.

