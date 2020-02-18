Aisera Secures Series B Funding, Led by Norwest Venture Partners, to Transform the Enterprise Service Experience With Artificial Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, the world's first AI-driven platform that automates tasks, actions and workflows for employees and customers, announced today that it has secured $20M in Series B funding. The round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Ram Shriram and Maynard Webb Investments. The company, which has now raised over $50M in total funding, intends to use the capital for the rapid expansion and deployment of its AI-platform in enterprise IT, HR and customer service environments. Aisera has already exhibited YoY growth of 350%, with a rising number of enterprise customers.

Aisera offers the industry's first proactive, personalized, and predictive AI Service Management (AISM) solution, incorporating conversational AI and RPA to automate workflows in an interactive manner for both enterprise and consumer organizations. Propelled by AI and Machine Learning, the solution auto-resolves tasks, actions, and workflows for IT, Customer Service, Sales, and Operations. It works with existing service desk products (Salesforce, ServiceNow, Atlassian, and BMC, for example) and knowledge bases to deliver users a superior end-to-end experience. Aisera improves productivity, enables self-service, and drastically reduces service desk and operations costs.

"Every wave of IT innovation creates a new set of challenges," said Matt Howard, general partner at Norwest Venture Partners. "Aisera addresses those challenges, as the founders are seasoned entrepreneurs with deep expertise in service desk, security, and customer service cloud solutions. We are thrilled to be part of their new journey."

"At Ciena, we want our employees to be productive," said Craig Williams, CIO at Ciena. "This means they shouldn't be trying to figure out how a ticketing tool works, nor should they be waiting around for a tech to fix their issues. We believe that 75% of all incidents can be resolved through Aisera's technology, and we believe we can apply Aisera across multiple platforms. Aisera doesn't just make great AI technology, they understand our problems and partner with us closely to achieve our mission."

"Aisera is a leading-edge technology that delivers immediate value," said Gary Wang, Federal Vice President Cloud, Infrastructure, and Security Services at Unisys. "Aisera's AI Service Desk solution is very unique in improving user experience and resolving IT requests autonomously —reducing the workload on service desk teams, while enabling them to focus on critical business issues."

"We like to follow entrepreneurs like Muddu into the future," said Jon Callaghan, co-founder of True Ventures. "He's a proven leader in AI technologies, and this is our third time funding him. Aisera's forward-thinking approach to streamlining workflow is yet another example of Muddu's foresight into what will soon become a best practice in business. This market is ready for his team's innovation."

"Aisera revolutionizes Customer Service and Cloud/IT Operations for enterprises, delivering next-generation Conversational AI & RPA to orchestrate collaborations and workflows for customers and employees," said Venky Ganasan, partner at Menlo Ventures.

Real-time and Comprehensive Automation to Streamline Self-Service Capabilities

Aisera enables comprehensive automation of repetitive tasks and actions to streamline self-service capabilities and resolutions—yielding an excellent user experience while driving business revenue and growth. The solution enables unsupervised learning and a rich dialogue flow across the omnichannel. This empowers users to self-resolve their issues immediately, permitting service desks and operations teams to focus on business-critical initiatives. In a recent product announcement, Aisera has over 10M+ users on the platform, and companies like McAfee and Autodesk have seen an average auto-resolution rate of 45% or greater, with an 80% improvement in CSAT, and user productivity rising by 50% or more.

Aisera is included in the following hot lists: CNBC's Upstart Top 100 2019, Gartner's Cool Vendor list 2019, Aragon Research's Hot Vendor list 2019, and Red Herring's Top 100 Global Innovators 2019. The company also received the Golden Bridge Award and 2019 TiE50 Award. To sign up for a demo, visit.

Aisera was founded by serial entrepreneur Muddu Sudhakar, who previously built and led Kazeon (acquired by EMC, 2009), Cetas (acquired by VMware, 2012) and Caspida (acquired by Splunk, 2015).

