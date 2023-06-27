Aisera Wins 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year in Business Transformation

AI Copilot & Generative AI Leader Recognized for its ability to Transform User Experiences for Enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, a leading provider of Generative AI solutions for organizations, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Business Transformation – Microsoft for Startups category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This announcement comes on the heels of Aisera's recent AI Copilot launch in collaboration with Microsoft to deliver generative AI capabilities for enterprise service experiences. AiseraGPT, builds on foundational models from Azure OpenAI Service with Aisera's own industry and domain-specific large language models (LLMs). The result is a Generative AI Service Experience platform (Gen AISX) with out-of-box domain packs, thousands of pre-built Gen AI action workflows, hundreds of integrations and connectors and an orchestration engine that boosts productivity while transforming user experiences.

Together, Microsoft and Aisera are helping bring forth a vision for a self-service enterprise resulting in huge productivity gains for agents and staff, lower operational expenses through auto-resolutions, and dramatically improve customer and employee satisfaction.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from our long-standing partner, Microsoft, for delivering innovative AiseraGPT and AI Copilot products that add unique value to the Microsoft ecosystem," said Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and Co-founder of Aisera. "By developing our capabilities on the Azure OpenAI Service, executed on AzureCloud, and integrated with a wide range of Microsoft applications, we're able to create human-like interactions for the enterprise that leads to better service experiences and interactions while ensuring trust, security, and transparency for all our users.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Award recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About Aisera

Aisera is the leading provider of Generative AI and AI Copilot solutions powered by AiseraGPT. Aisera's mission is to help enterprises transform their business operating model with self-service by significantly reducing operational expenses, boosting revenue growth, and enabling human-like experiences. Aisera customers typically experience 75% or more automation in user requests and an 80% reduction in customer operations costs.

Aisera's solutions are developed for IT, HR, Customer Service, Contact Center, Sales & Marketing and Finance departments within the enterprise. Aisera supports multimodal user experiences (digital, voice, mobile, API).

Aisera's Gen AI Service Experience (Gen AISX) Platform includes: verticalized domain-specific LLMs, generative AI, unsupervised AI, knowledge graph, AI workflows, user-behavioral Conversational Dialog Engine (CDE), and end-to-end security and trust. The Gen AISX platform offers out-of-the-box Enterprise Domain Packs (EDP), pre-built Gen AI workflows, native integrations and connectors and Universal Bot Orchestration (UBO) to provide immediate value and significant ROI to enterprises. Aisera has developed enterprise-wide integrations and workflows with partners that include ServiceNow, Salesforce, Zendesk, Atlassian, Workday, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Okta, VMware, Epic, Datadog, Splunk, Cisco, and Zoom.

Aisera is an award-winning, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, recognized as a leader in multiple industry analyst reports, including Forrester. For a free enterprise AI and automation assessment of your organization's effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from drastic cost savings with Aisera, please contact [email protected] or request a demo.

For more information, visit aisera.com, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

[email protected]

SOURCE Aisera