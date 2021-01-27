Aisha Adams & Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville Launches the "Lenoir-Rhyne Equity & Diversity Institute Spring 2021 Schedule"

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville has announced their Spring Sessions beginning February 5th, 2021. Developed by Aisha Adams, the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute (LREDI) trains executives, non-profit leaders, educators, students, social activists, and other community members to untangle their connections to bias and actively pursue positive change.

"Aisha Adams Media, LLC partnered with Lenoir-Rhyne University because we recognize that with everything happening in our country, teams need effective equity advocates at the table. At LREDI, conscious leaders are expanding their knowledge, skills, and abilities to include being able to create, manage, and measure diverse and inclusive workspaces." - Aisha Adams.

To complete the full certificate, participants must complete four foundational leadership courses, three courses in their self-selected Equitable Practices concentration area (education, business or technology), and attend a Folding Chair session. The concentration areas are designed for participants to learn tailored strategies for their professional disciplines.

The Folding Chair session is a capstone course where new graduates are challenged to participate in public, socially complex conversations around equity, diversity, and inclusion. Participants can take each course individually or they can complete the entire program and receive an official Equitable Leadership Certificate.

The 2021 session dates are: Feb 5-7, 2021, Feb 16-20, 2021, March 5-7, 2021 and March 16-20, 2021.

"Registrants should expect to be challenged by some of the best equity instructors in the country. They should also look forward to having fun because working toward a better future is always exciting for the professional that embraces change as the only true constant in life." Michael Dempsey, Dean, and Director at Lenoir-Rhyne University of Asheville

LREDI has earned high praise from many of its students, who are using their newly acquired advocacy skills in their daily lives. The program's participating partners include: Explore Asheville, Asheville Chamber of Commerce Inclusive Partners Program and Community Action Opportunity. Additional information about the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute, including upcoming course schedule and registration details, is available at www.lr.edu/lredi/registration. Courses are offered online and on weekends.

About Aisha Adams:

Since 2014 Aisha Adams Media, LLC has been inspiring and equipping conscious leaders to become effective lifelong equity advocates. Founded by Aisha Adams, the company's other ventures include daytime-style talk show The Asheville View, Nappy Thoughts blog followed by thousands of people on social media, and the Entrepreneurial Accelerator, a business boot camp that ties fledgling businesses to community resources.

