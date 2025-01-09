AISIN Announces Structural Changes, Merger

Three AISIN Companies will consolidate organizational structures by April 1, 2025

NORTHVILLE, Mich. , Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AISIN Corporation, consistently a top 10, global Tier One supplier of automotive components and systems, today announced internal structural changes to three of its businesses in North America. The announcement was made by Scott Turpin, president & CEO, AISIN World Corp. of America (AWA).

Three (non-manufacturing) AISIN companies will consolidate their organizational structures on April 1, 2025. This includes:

AISIN World Corp. of America

AISIN Holdings of America

and AISIN Technical Center of America

Specifically, AISIN Holdings of America and AISIN Technical Center of America will be consolidated and merge with AWA. These companies have operated successfully based on the strengths of their unique and specialized capabilities and expertise, noted Turpin.

"Today, as we look toward the future of our dynamic industry, AISIN finds itself in a position of strength and leadership as one of the top Tier One automotive suppliers in the world," said Turpin. "To maintain our position and best support our longstanding relationships with our customers and suppliers, we need to consider how to advance our competitiveness."

Turpin added that the merger will help create a more flexible and robust management system that enables the company to forecast and respond accurately and quickly to changing markets and demands.

"We believe this is a necessary step that will enable AISIN to continue its growth in North America, while maintaining excellence in manufacturing and service to our customers," he added.

New AISIN Aftermarket Company Announced

In November 2024 at AAPEX, the largest aftermarket trade show in North America, the aftermarket division of AWA and AWTEC, an AISIN Group company specializing in transmission remanufacturing, announced a merger to form AISIN Aftermarket & Service of America, Inc. The new business entity will operate as a stand-alone company focused on both the aftermarket sales business and growing its remanufactured product business.

With its creation, AISIN leadership will expand its manufacturing capabilities for service parts, leveraging and uniting the combined expertise of AWTEC and AWA Aftermarket Sales. Operations will also be streamlined and optimized to increase efficiencies and better position the aftermarket team for growth. Beyond servicing North America, AISIN Aftermarket & Service of America, Inc. will work with AISIN Sales Latin America (ASLA), which is wholly owned through AWA, to service the aftermarket in the Latin America region.

All the activities related to the structural changes are anticipated to be seamless to customers and suppliers; jobs and facilities are not expected to be impacted. The restructure is expected to be completed by April 2025.

About AISIN Corporation

Consistently a Top 10, Global Tier One automotive supplier, AISIN Corporation manufactures automotive components and systems such as brakes, transmissions, navigation systems, drivetrain, chassis, body, engine-related parts, electronics, intelligent transportation systems, and a growing number of EV products. A $32 billion company, AISIN Corporation is the largest manufacturer of automotive transmissions and employs more than 120,000 team members at 200+ consolidated companies around the world. In the Americas, AISIN Group companies include 14,000 employees, 40 manufacturing, sales, and R & D centers, including AISIN Technical Center of America located at the North American Headquarters in Northville, Mich., and FT-Techno of America, the company's 950-acre test track and proving ground in Fowlerville, Mich.

