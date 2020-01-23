Aislelabs and Dallas Mavericks Premiere Use Case and Testimonial Video

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aislelabs Inc., the Toronto-based technology company and leading provider of enterprise-grade guest Wi-Fi, location analytics, and Wi-Fi marketing platforms, is pleased to announce a new video in partnership with NBA team Dallas Mavericks. To view the video, click here.

Stadiums like the American Airline Center trust Aislelabs to deliver advanced digital Wi-Fi marketing. With the enterprise-grade platform, they can build a CRM full of rich customer demographics, interests, and behavioral data.

Aislelabs product suites have been deployed at American Airlines Center, enabling the Dallas Mavericks to engage with and understand their fan base through demographic and location-based data. This new use case video shows the amazing power Aislelabs unleashes to gather actionable data on fans inside American Airlines Center by utilizing guest Wi-Fi and location intelligence.

The video features testimonials from both David Herr, Chief Technology Officer of the Dallas Mavericks, and Doug Williams, Chief Technology Officer of American Airlines Center, while also highlighting use cases the arena employs for the entire visitor journey of a fan.

Throughout the visitor's stay, they can be directly marketed to during the game to buy merchandise using a smart coupon as an incentive. They can also be retargeted afterward to leave positive reviews that encourage new fans to visit. Afterward, marketing campaigns based on interests for upcoming events, such as concerts, can be executed, persuading them to return.

These audience insights provided by Aislelabs allow the Dallas Mavericks to better understand, predict, and optimize the fans' customer journeys throughout the stadium. It also allows the Mavs to create targeted, personalized marketing, building a deeper relationship between the team and their fans. To view the video, click here.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced Wi-Fi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.

