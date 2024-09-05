AISPEECH Unveils M6 Speakerphone: Revolutionizing Meetings with AI and Advanced Audio Technology

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AISPEECH, A leader in innovative audio technology, is proud to announce the launch of the M6 Speakerphone, designed to transform the way professionals conduct meetings and collaborate. The M6 blends cutting-edge AI capabilities with superior audio features, delivering an unparalleled experience for both business and educational settings.

GPT-Based AI Transcription and Summarization

AISPEECH M6 Conference Speakerphone

The AISPEECH M6 capitalizes on the power of GPT technology to convert speech into text in real time while generating concise meeting summaries. Users can enjoy unlimited cloud storage and a complimentary three-month trial in conjunction with "NOTTA." This functionality not only boosts productivity but also ensures accurate capture of key information, making business communication more efficient.

Real-Time Subtitles for Enhanced Accessibility

In addition to its robust transcription and summarization features, the AISPEECH M6 supports real-time subtitles for remote meetings. Utilizing "NOTTA" technology, the M6 can deliver captions across various devices and formats, ensuring that all participants can clearly understand the meeting content. Whether for online or offline meetings, the M6 effectively meets diverse office and educational needs, creating a more efficient communication experience for users.

Directional and Omnidirectional Pickup

The AISPEECH M6 speaker features both directional and omnidirectional pickup capabilities. With its directional pickup, the M6 enhances sound within a 90° angle up to 3 feet, while reducing all sounds outside this range by 25 dB. This makes it ideal for home use or open meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the main speaker without distractions, effectively creating a personal audio environment

Additionally, with its 6 omnidirectional microphones, the M6 captures clear audio within a 20-foot range, making it ideal for small to medium-sized conference rooms that accommodate up to 18 people.

Intelligent Meeting and Music Modes

The M6 Speakerphone offers versatile functionality with its intelligent meeting and music modes. In meeting mode, the device reduces over 300 types of noise, ensuring clear communication on both ends. When switched to music mode, users can enjoy lossless audio quality and amplified sound, providing a superior listening experience. The ability to switch effortlessly between these modes allows users to adapt the M6 to their specific needs, whether in a business or leisure setting.

AISPEECH's M6 Speakerphone is poised to redefine meeting dynamics with its innovative features, making it an essential tool for modern professionals.

Experience a new level of communication with the AISPEECH M6 Speakerphone. For more information, please visit (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHMQD9GN).

