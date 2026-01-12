LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, The article is from Shuzhi Society:

AISpeech, a leading conversational AI platform provider, presented its latest breakthroughs in the intelligent mobility sector. With a focus on end-to-end conversational AI, AISpeech showcased the strength and innovation of China's AI technology on a global stage.

AISpeech's Smart Mobility Solutions Debut at CES 2026

Orphi Voice Assistant: Omni-scenario Interaction Breakthrough

AISpeech introduced its Orphi Voice Assistant, an intelligent in-vehicle interaction system built on its end-to-end voice and speech technology. Orphi provides flexible and customized in-vehicle dialogue system for automakers worldwide, integrating voice processing, recognition, synthesis, language understanding, noise suppression and other functionalities. Key features include full-duplex wake-free interaction, multi-intent understanding within one sentence, and "say what you see" functionality, all of which significantly enhance driving safety and the naturalness of human-machine interaction. Leveraging voiceprint recognition and multi-zone sound source localization, Orphi offers personalized responses for passengers in different seating positions, delivering a seamless and intelligent in-car interaction experience.

Global Mobility Enabled by over 40 Languages

Designed for global deployment, Orphi Voice Assistant supports over 40 languages—including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, and others—with deep optimizations for regional accents, linguistic habits, and cultural nuances. This capability is backed by AISpeech's two championships in the Grand Challenge at ICASSP 2023 (2023 IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech and Signal Processing), a signal processing contest focusing on multi-speaker and multi-lingual speech synthesis. The system further demonstrates its adaptability through region-specific tuning, such as enhanced accent recognition for North America and tailored speech patterns for Europe, enabling seamless interaction across diverse linguistic environments.

Global Partnerships: Empowering Domestic and International Brands

AISpeech is dedicated to co-developing in-car voice and speech interaction experiences with global partners. The company has collaborated with top international brands like Mercedes-Benz and Audi, while also working closely with leading Chinese automakers such as BYD, SAIC GM Wuling, Great Wall Motor, and IM to help them expand globally.

At AISpeech's CES 2026 booth, visitors experienced near-human conversational interaction through a smart cockpit equipped with the multilingual voice system. Its stable performance in noisy environments, accurate recognition of complex commands, and low-latency, high-accuracy responses drew praise from international attendees. A representative from a European automaker noted, "AISpeech's voice system delivers impressive performance in speech naturalness, adaptability to accents, and comprehension of less-common languages, demonstrating a solid foundation for serving the global market."

