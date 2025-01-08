AISPEX Launches EnerVision Virtual Power Plant ("VPP") Solution for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial applications

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AISPEX, Inc., a leader in decentralized energy solutions, is proud to debut its groundbreaking Virtual Power Plant ("VPP") platform, EnerVision, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Combining state-of-the-art hardware with an AI-powered cloud platform, EnerVision offers unparalleled energy efficiency, savings, and performance for residential, commercial, and industrial users.

AISPEX: Pioneering the Future of Energy

AISPEX, short for Advanced Integrated Systems for Power Exchange, has evolved from an EV charging solutions provider into a comprehensive energy systems innovator. With a mission to modernize power infrastructure, AISPEX integrates solar energy and decentralized systems to overcome grid limitations, reduce upgrade costs, and accelerate electrification.

Tackling U.S. Grid Challenges

EnerVision addresses pressing issues like aging infrastructure, grid congestion, increasing electrification, and the need for resilience against extreme weather and cyber threats. By leveraging decentralized solar power and Battery Energy Storage Systems ("BESS"), EnerVision moves energy generation closer to consumption, easing grid strain and enhancing stability.

Texas: The Perfect Testbed

Based in Texas, with its deregulated market and abundant renewable resources, AISPEX is uniquely positioned to lead grid modernization. The company's new Houston factory and Retail Electric Provider ("REP") license underscore its commitment to scalable solutions, setting a benchmark for utility grids nationwide.

Highlights at CES 2025

AISPEX will showcase EnerVision alongside other cutting-edge solutions, including:

EnerVision VPP : A decentralized energy management system enhancing grid stability and empowering users with dynamic energy control.

: A energy management system enhancing grid stability and empowering users with dynamic energy control. REP Services : Offering flexible pricing, peak load management, and renewable energy options for end-to-end solutions.

: Offering flexible pricing, peak load management, and renewable energy options for end-to-end solutions. Integrated Systems : Seamlessly combining solar power, battery storage, EV charging, and LCD displays into a cohesive ecosystem.

: Seamlessly combining solar power, battery storage, EV charging, and LCD displays into a cohesive ecosystem. Interactive Demos: Real-world demonstrations of cost savings, sustainability, and the benefits of decentralized energy.

Visit AISPEX at CES 2025

Discover how AISPEX is shaping a cleaner, more resilient energy future. Join us on January 7-10 at CES 2025 in Las Vegas and explore EnerVision and other innovative solutions driving the energy revolution.

Check out www.aispex.com for More Information

