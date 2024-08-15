AISQ Unveils Next Level Marketing: The World's First Fully Automated End-to-End Marketing System

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AISQ, a pioneering force in AI-driven business solutions (since 2010), today announced the launch of Next Level Marketing, the world's first end-to-end fully automated marketing system. This groundbreaking platform requires only minimal input from business administrators, allowing AI to take over the entire marketing process—from research and planning to scheduling, publishing, and distribution—across all digital channels. Next Level Marketing is now available exclusively on the AISQ website.

Revolutionizing Digital Marketing Automation

In an era where time and resources are often stretched thin, AISQ's Next Level Marketing emerges as a game-changer, offering a comprehensive solution to the challenges of modern digital marketing. Designed with small to medium-sized businesses in mind, this platform automates every aspect of a business's marketing strategy, requiring only approvals from the business admin to initiate and oversee operations.

"Next Level Marketing represents a paradigm shift in how businesses approach digital marketing," said Florin Muresan, CEO of AISQ Squirrly. "We've created a system that automates the entire process—research, planning, content creation, publishing, and distribution—across all digital channels, including search engines, social media, and email newsletters. It's a true set-it-and-forget-it solution that empowers businesses to focus on growth while the AI takes care of the rest."

The Future of Marketing is Here

Next Level Marketing addresses the persistent issue of time-consuming and resource-intensive marketing tasks that often hinder business growth. By leveraging advanced AI technology, AISQ has developed a platform that not only executes but also optimizes marketing strategies in real-time, ensuring businesses remain competitive in an ever-changing digital landscape.

"The beauty of Next Level Marketing is in its simplicity and efficiency," added Muresan. "Once the initial setup and approvals are complete, the system takes over—researching keywords, generating content, planning campaigns, scheduling posts, and even handling SEO tasks. It's like having an entire marketing department in your pocket, available 24/7."

Global Significance and Industry Impact

The launch of Next Level Marketing (currently in early Beta) is poised to have a significant impact on the global digital marketing industry. This innovation democratizes access to high-level marketing capabilities, making them available to businesses of all sizes, regardless of their budget or expertise. It's a step towards a future where AI-driven marketing is not just an option but a standard practice.

According to industry research, 92% of businesses plan to invest in AI this year. Next Level Marketing is designed to meet and exceed the expectations of this growing market.

Next Level Marketing is the latest in a long line of AI innovations created by the Squirrly Company, now re-branded as AISQ.

About AISQ

AISQ stands at the forefront of AI innovation, with a proven track record that dates back to 2010 when we first predicted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. Over the past decade, we've not only anticipated the AI revolution but actively shaped it, developing multiple custom-built AI solutions that have consistently pushed the boundaries of what technology can achieve for 23,000 businesses that buy software from us.

Contact Information:

Irina Pogor, Marketing Lead

AISQ Squirrly

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7425 330730

www.aisq.com

