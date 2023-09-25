AIST to Hold 5th RD20 Conference on Oct. 4-6 in Fukushima, Renewable Energy Frontier

News provided by

National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

25 Sep, 2023, 02:30 ET

-International Conference on Clean Energy Technologies-

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (hereinafter referred to as "AIST") based in Tokyo will hold an international conference, "The 5th RD20," from Wednesday, October 4, to Friday, October 6, 2023 in Fukushima, a frontier for renewable energy development. The conference is part of Tokyo GX Week organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Online participation in the conference including on-demand viewing is available.

The 5th RD20 consists of the following sessions.
Technical Session: 8:50-16:25 (JST), Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Leaders Session: 13:30-17:00 (JST), Thursday, October 5, 2023
Site visit: Friday, October 6, 2023 (invitation only)

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107265/202309219927/_prw_PI2fl_QWI7ekAY.jpg 

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107265/202309219927/_prw_PI3fl_Dm6VJtYl.png 

The Technical Session includes a plenary part and the following part of three parallel themes with 21 speakers from 17 organizations:
Theme 1: Applications and impacts of H2 for decarbonization of energy sectors and for power to X
Theme 2: LCA and environmental impacts on large-scale deployment of PV
Theme 3: CCU -- with a focus on CCU value proposition and integration themes

The Leaders Session consists of keynote addresses and round-table discussions. Directors and representatives from member research institutes will discuss international collaboration in the field of clean energy and declare the results at the end of the session.

Official website: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/
Registration: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/registration 

RD20 Overview:
The RD20 is a framework for international research and development aiming to strengthen international collaboration and promote innovation, including international joint projects such as solar power generation and hydrogen, as well as creation of human resource development plans. Its members are the following leading research institutes in G20 countries and regions that develop the world's most advanced technologies for achieving carbon neutrality.

Member Organizations:
INTI(AR), CSIRO(AU), UFSCar(BR), NRC(CA), DICP(CN), JRC(EU), CEA(FR), CNRS(FR), Fh-G(DE), Fh-ISE(DE), TERI(IN), BRIN(ID), ENEA(IT), CINVESTAV(MX), KIER(KR), KACARE(SA), CSIR(ZA), MAM(TR), UKERC(UK), NREL(US), NIMS(JP), RIKEN(JP), AIST(JP)

Co-hosts:
Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT); Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI); Ministry of the Environment; New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

About Tokyo GX Week: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/policy/energy_environment/global_warming/roadmap/tokyo_gx_week/index.html 

AIST's official website: https://www.aist.go.jp/index_en.html 

SOURCE National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Also from this source

AIST to Hold 5th RD20 Conference on Oct. 4-6 in Fukushima, Renewable Energy Frontier

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.