AIStorm wins Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Technology Innovation Award for its AI-in-Sensor Fast Edge SoC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based AIStorm has developed a novel AI-in-Sensor (AIS) technology that enables real-time processing of sensor data at the edge, without digitization. The AIS technology uses a new patented technique called charge domain processing that controls the electron movement between the storage elements in the chip and uses switch charge circuits for mathematical control over the charge transfer.

AIStorm's patented chips are designed to be single chips integrating imagers (CIS or Lidar), voice (MEMs, microphones), or waveform (vibration or motion) sensors as well as flow, network, memory, power management and communication tasks. AIStorm's solutions enable "always on" imaging and audio event driven capability without polling, utilizing intelligent AI-based trigger mechanism, thus eliminating false triggers and using minimal power while waiting for an event.

AIStorm's AIS solution, powered by its charge domain and switched charge circuit processing technology, has the opportunity to overcome the shortcomings of existing GPUs and NPUs for high-performance, AI-based edge computing applications and is positioned to become a significant standard for edge computing and AI systems.

"AIStorm has gained a strong competitive advantage in the industry by developing a highly innovative AIS platform through its IP portfolio, team of engineers, and experienced leadership and has established a workplace culture of innovation and creativity." – Frost & Sullivan

"As the sensor and machine learning system are combined, and no input digitization is required, AIStorm's chips offer efficiencies five to ten times better than those of competitive systems, at a substantially reduced cost," says Lisa Orlandi, VP of World Wide Sales for AIStorm.

Link to full article: AIStorm Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Technology Innovation Award

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AIStorm

AIStorm is the pioneer and leader in AI-in-Sensor charge domain processing, which eliminates the latency, power and cost associated with competitive AI solutions at the edge. AIStorm is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Cleveland, Houston, Graz and Budapest. The team includes industry veterans responsible for development of thousands of products, as well as for P&L and significant revenue growth at leading semiconductor companies. For more information, visit https://aistorm.ai.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1210s2p-aistorm-logo-300dpi.jpg

SOURCE AIStorm

Related Links

https://aistorm.ai

