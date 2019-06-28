AIT Bioscience Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Bioscience, a bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) that is a member of Indiana's life sciences hub, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. What started out as a two person entrepreneurially-minded company with an ambitious goal to use cutting edge electronic technology to improve quality and efficiency has matured into an established CRO with over fifty employees and expertise in preclinical and clinical large and small molecule bioanalysis.

The company's scientific expertise has expanded over ten years in response to complex drug development needs and industry regulatory demands. AIT Bioscience has been successful at evolving to embrace newer technologies while collaborating with customers across the US and beyond.

"Strong scientific leaders with outstanding industry reputations have come to AIT Bioscience to solve clients' challenging drug development issues and to drive innovation by adding significant ligand binding assay (LBA) and high-resolution mass spectrometry expertise to the outstanding small molecule drug development know-how on which the company was founded," stated CEO Terri Pascarelli. "We appreciate the support of our clients, our board and our employees who've helped us get here. We feel we're at the beginning of an exciting chapter of expansive new growth! We're proud to share this 10-year milestone with our employees, customers and drug development colleagues."

As part of the company's 10th anniversary, AIT Bioscience launched a redesigned website with a fresh new look at www.aitbioscience.com. The goal of the new website is for the industry, including current and future customers, to easily and visually see how AIT Bioscience delivers quality analysis throughout the drug development process no matter the development stage, molecule size, or therapeutic target.

AIT Bioscience's founders brought more than 25 years of bioanalysis experience when they created the company. They understood the challenges built into contract research bioanalysis. AIT Bioscience designed a new lab from the ground up as it created the first fully electronic bioanalytical CRO, organized to support error prevention and correction in real time. It's was a groundbreaking approach ten years ago and the company continues to innovate.

Ronald Shoup, Ph.D., Executive Advisor and the company's scientific founder, shared: "The fact that there are employees who have been with the company since the beginning speaks volumes about the organization's commitment to science and a culture that encourages even our newest scientists to grow quickly and deeply as they're mentored by industry experts. The opportunity to reimagine what you've done over a lengthy bioanalytical career and launch a new CRO doesn't happen very often! It continues to be energizing to share our AIT Bioscience scientists' talents to advance many human and animal health therapeutic breakthroughs."

AIT Bioscience, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is an integrated contract research laboratory that provides continuous process monitoring and real-time quality control processes in Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) analytics for large molecules alongside traditional and high-resolution LC-MS/MS analytics for small molecules in pre-clinical and phase I – III clinical trials. The integration of these services, supported by a state-of-the-art smart electronic laboratory environment, allows AIT Bioscience to formulate the best solution for its clients across all bioanalytical methods.

