INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Bioscience, a bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) that is part of Indiana's life sciences hub, announces Jeff Goddard, MBA, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the AIT Bioscience Board of Directors. Goddard's appointment, effective October 16, 2019, continues the company's legacy of strong leadership as he brings more than two decades of experience in biopharma and life sciences.

AIT Bioscience Names New CEO, Jeff Goddard

Exceptional leadership has been part of AIT Bioscience since its inception in 2009. Ron Shoup, Ph.D., who served as the company's first President, laid the foundation and set the initial vision of the company. In 2015, the company's executive leadership role transitioned to Terri Pascarelli, MBA. During her time as CEO, Pascarelli has led the company to significant growth, including being named on Inc. 5000's list of fastest growing companies in both 2015 and 2017.

As evidenced by the company's noted growth, opportunity comes from times of change. In that spirit, Pascarelli has announced her retirement and will be transitioning the leadership of the company to the current Vice President of Business Development, Jeff Goddard. "The Board of Directors and I are confident that Jeff will provide the necessary direction for the company's continued success given how Jeff has already demonstrated his capabilities to meet sponsor needs. Since Jeff joined AIT Bioscience in early 2018, he has expanded the reach of our business development efforts and as a result of his leadership, AIT Bioscience is attracting a record number of new sponsors in 2019," shared Pascarelli.

Goddard's extensive industry experience ranges from start-ups to Fortune 500 firms. Goddard has held positions of increasing responsibility at companies including EPL Archives (successfully acquired by VWR International in 2017), Biostorage Technologies (now Brooks Life Science), Gene Logic and Nalco Chemical Company. Goddard received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and his Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.

AIT Bioscience, under the leadership of Goddard, looks forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality bioanalytical solutions to its sponsors.

About AIT Bioscience, LLC

AIT Bioscience, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is an integrated contract research laboratory that provides continuous process monitoring and real-time quality control processes in Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) analytics for large molecules alongside traditional and high-resolution LC-MS/MS analytics for small molecules in pre-clinical and phase I – III clinical trials. The integration of these services, supported by a state-of-the-art smart electronic laboratory environment, allows AIT Bioscience to formulate the best solution for its clients across all bioanalytical methods. AIT Bioscience delivers robust analytical methods, highly knowledgeable client consultation, efficient sample logistics and rapid sample analysis from pre-IND through investigational new drug (IND) and new drug application (NDA). For more information, visit aitbioscience.com or email info@aitbioscience.com

