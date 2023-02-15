AIT Consulting Secures Growth Investment Focused on Expanding Team and its Portfolio of Industry-Leading OneStream Solutions

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Consulting, a leading OneStream Software advisory and consulting firm, announced that it received a growth investment from Four Count and Aldine Capital, focused on continuing to expand its team and developing more industry-leading solutions for OneStream Software users.

"Since our founding in 2018, we've sought to deliver indisputable value and industry-leading solutions to the OneStream customers that we support," said Matthew Shirley, founder of AIT Consulting. "This investment provides us with the incremental resources and partners that we need to continue expanding the AIT platform to reach even more OneStream customers and continue developing our portfolio of leading solutions within the OneStream ecosystem. Four Count's prior experience as an end-user of OneStream, provides them with a unique perspective to partner with us and support our team as we continue building on the foundation we've laid over the last several years."

AIT leverages a unique blend of accounting and IT expertise to provide OneStream customers with a full-lifecycle partnership focused on transforming their finance organization and providing on-going customer support as their needs continue to evolve and change.

"AIT Consulting has been a long standing OneStream partner. Their team has consistently provided our customers with expert services and excellent support," said Craig Colby, President of OneStream Software. "Their growth and recent investment from Four Count and Aldine Capital is a testament of their continued commitment to customer success. As more corporations are turning to OneStream's unified platform, it's critical that we have partners like AIT Consulting with deep domain expertise that will transform the Office of Finance and beyond."

About Four Count:

Four Count is a private investment firm focused on partnering with founder and family-owned businesses in their pursuit of growth. For more information, visit: fourcountholdings.com

About AIT Consulting Services:

AIT Consulting is a leading OneStream advisory and consulting firm specializing in comprehensive finance solutions that leverage a unique combination of IT and accounting expertise to drive transformational change within the financial function of organizations. As one of OneStream's Platinum Partners, AIT has extensive experience transforming and optimizing financial consolidations, planning, and reporting processes through OneStream's Corporate Performance Management Platform. AIT is committed to delivering indisputable value and industry-leading solutions to the OneStream customers that they have the privilege of partnering with. For more information, visit: aitconsultingservices.com.

SOURCE AIT Consulting