AIT Consulting Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

OneStream partner achieves new status, continues to empower customers and provide deep domain expertise around the globe

HOUSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AIT Consulting, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond partner, OneStream recognizes AIT's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized among the select few partners that have reached OneStream's highest partner level, demonstrating our commitment to delivering indisputable value and industry-leading solutions to the OneStream customers that we support. Our journey to this pinnacle of achievement within the OneStream ecosystem wouldn't have been possible without the commitment, effort and support of our team, our clients and OneStream and for that we are immeasurably grateful. We are incredibly proud of our growth to-date and look forward to continuing to this trend in the years to come" says Matthew Shirley, Managing Director & Founder of AIT Consulting.

"We are thrilled to announce AIT Consulting has achieved Diamond level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president, global alliances of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. AIT's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

AIT prides itself on delivering industry-leading OneStream solutions in every engagement. At the core of AIT's unprecedented track record is a deep expertise in finance and accounting that enables clients to harvest extensive and lasting successes in the transformation of their financial data and organization.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower finance and operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With nearly 1400 customers, more than 250 partners and roughly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About AIT Consulting

Founded in 2018, AIT Consulting is a leading OneStream advisory and consulting firm committed to driving financial transformation through the intentional combination of technical systems knowledge and a deep expertise in finance and accounting. AIT has extensive experience transforming and optimizing financial consolidations, planning and reporting processes far beyond their clients' legacy results and is committed to delivering indisputable value and industry-leading OneStream solutions across all engagements. For more information, visit: aitconsultingservices.com

SOURCE AIT Consulting