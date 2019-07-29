AIT Laboratories Secures GSA Contract, Will Expand to Service VA

DENTON, Texas, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Laboratories®, a HealthTrackRx® Company, (HEALTHTRACK), the leader in clinical solutions to assist healthcare providers monitor patients on prescription opioids, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a GSA Schedule 621 II Contract (36F79719D0183) and is now certified to supply MEDICAL LABORATORY TESTING AND ANALYSIS SERVICES to the Federal Government. AIT provides cost-effective programs, testing and analytical tools for safe prescribing of opioids and antibiotic stewardship. Acknowledging the need for improved patient monitoring, AIT has listed its clinical laboratory offerings on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to service all governmental departments, especially the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to improve the level of care of returning veterans," states Doug Brenner, PhD, CEO of HealthTrackRx®. He adds: "We offer some of the most advanced Opioid and Prescription Drug Monitoring available which provides an environment of informed substance prescribing that can prevent misuse."

Supported by its Six-Sigma Level Quality laboratory, its GuideMed® monitoring solution serves healthcare systems and clinicians with the staff, software tools, and data needed to support the safe use of opioids in chronic pain patients. The program changes patients' behavioral response to medication monitoring. GuideMed® provides physicians the information they need to ensure patients are taking their medications as prescribed, not taking any other potentially harmful medications and detecting any early signs of opioid or other substance misuse. Early detection of misuse enables a physician to intervene and take appropriate actions to help prevent a patient from moving down the path of addiction and drug abuse.

About AIT Laboratories, a HealthTrackRx® Company:

Founded in 1990, AIT Laboratories® is a clinical solutions company that helps physicians make accurate diagnoses and safely and effectively prescribe medications to treat patients. AIT services physicians, hospital systems and other care facilities with the tools necessary to engage in appropriate opioid and antibiotic stewardship. Visit www.healthtrackrx.com for more information.

Contact for AIT Laboratories, a HealthTrackRx® Company:

Doug Brenner, PhD, CEO at (940) 383-2223

SOURCE AIT Laboratories, a HealthTrackRx Company

Related Links

https://healthtrackrx.com

