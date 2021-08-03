AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Austin-based Intelligent Logistics

In business since 2002, Intelligent Logistics also manages the Spur Freight brand and serves a broad range of specialized sectors, including technology, food and beverage, automotive, manufacturing and e-Commerce reverse logistics, handling nearly 40,000 shipments annually. They have appeared on Texas Monthly magazine's "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" list for the past three years.

The acquisition augments AIT's growing list of global facilities and resources with 70 teammates as well as 143,000 square feet of warehouse space and 40 dock doors across Intelligent Logistics' two facilities in Austin and San Antonio.

"The experts at Intelligent Logistics treat all freight as time-definite, with a focus on proactive communication that aligns well with AIT's core value of earning our customers' trust," noted AIT's Chief Information Officer, Ray Fennelly. "With that solid foundation, it's been great getting to know our new teammates, and I'm thrilled to welcome them on board."

Intelligent Logistics' leader, Tim Miller, agreed that the companies' cultures are a tight match and said his team is excited to leverage AIT's global reach and technology to provide even greater value as they help their customers succeed.

"Since we [Intelligent Logistics] started almost 20 years ago, we've aimed to make cargo transportation simple and reliable so our clients can focus on growing their own businesses," Miller said. "So, we're really happy to join forces with an organization like AIT, because they're not just a global industry leader, but also a company that shares our dedication to clients."

"With strategic acquisitions like Intelligent Logistics, AIT continues to implement our plans for global growth, adding valuable expertise and facilities to our expanding worldwide network," said AIT Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Greg Weigel. "I'm happy to welcome our newest transportation logistics professionals to the team and looking forward to all we'll accomplish together."

The Intelligent Logistics deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by AIT including Multimodal International, Ltd. earlier this year, Panther Logistics and Fiege Forwarding in 2020, Los Angeles-based freight forwarder Unitrans International Corporation in 2019, and food logistics experts WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo in 2018.

Terms of AIT Worldwide Logistics' agreement to acquire Intelligent Logistics have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components, and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe, and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders

Public Relations Manager

+1 (630) 766-8300

[email protected]

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Corporate Headquarters

701 N. Rohlwing Road

Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)

www.aitworldwide.com

SOURCE AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aitworldwide.com

