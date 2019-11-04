AIT Worldwide Logistics exceeds fundraising goal for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

To raise the funds, AIT team members, family and friends took part in St. Jude Walk/Run events across the United States throughout September, which is Children's Cancer Awareness Month. The money raised will support the hospital's mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

"I'm proud and impressed with what our teammates are capable of—but not surprised," said AIT Worldwide Logistics President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Giving back to our communities is a core value for AIT, and it shows. I want to thank everyone who helped us go above and beyond our fundraising goal for St. Jude and get us closer to the day we end childhood cancer forever. I have no doubt we can do it again in 2020."

Since the supply chain leader first selected St. Jude as its flagship charitable alliance in 2017, AIT teammates and company matches have resulted in donations of more than $180,000 for the hospital.

"It is inspiring to see communities nationwide come together and know that they are making an impact locally, as well as nationally, by supporting the St. Jude mission," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "We are grateful to all of the supporters, partners and St. Jude Walk/Run teams who have rallied together behind a shared goal of raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer."

Since it opened its doors more than 50 years ago, St. Jude has developed treatments that helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20 percent to more than 80 percent. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 60 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

