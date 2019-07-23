AIT Worldwide Logistics recommits to philanthropic partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Since AIT first selected St. Jude as its flagship charitable alliance in 2017, the company's teammates have rallied friends, family and community members to help raise more than $120,000 in donations for the hospital, including dollar-for-dollar company matches.

"The work St. Jude is doing to end to childhood cancer is a truly worthy cause, and one that fits into the culture we have here at AIT," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Giving back to the community, the places where we all live and work, is extremely important to us. In fact, it's one of our core values. That's why, three years in, this campaign is something our teammates look forward to, including me. It's a great chance to have fun together, while making a difference at the same time."

In 2019, through more than 20 scheduled Walk/Run events, as well as other fundraising activities, AIT's national team aims to raise at least $30,000—an amount the company has pledged to match.

Since it opened its doors more than 50 years ago, St. Jude has developed treatments that helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20 percent to more than 80 percent. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provide with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

