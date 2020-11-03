AIT Worldwide Logistics surpasses fundraising target, donates more than $45,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

In lieu of previous years' in-person walk/run events across the United States, team members took part in one communal, virtual walk and used a new, contactless app in combination with their social media presences to raise money, as well as awareness.

"I'm always proud of how our people participate to give back to the community," said AIT Worldwide Logistics President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "But it's especially gratifying this year, to watch our company live out our values and help the people who need it most."

Since AIT first selected St. Jude as its flagship charitable alliance in 2017, the supply chain leader has raised more than $225,000 to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"AIT's generous efforts have provided a gift that will support kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the toughest times of their lives," said Peter Bower, Chicago Market Executive Director of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "We are grateful for their efforts. AIT is an excellent example of how companies and individual employees can come together to harness the power of many for a great cause."

St. Jude has spent the past five decades caring for patients—never charging for services—and developing treatments that helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20 percent to more than 80 percent. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together.

