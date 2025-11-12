Aitech Expands with New Business Unit and Leadership to Drive Growth in Classified U.S. Government Programs and National Defense Initiatives

Fueled by rising demand, Aitech Defense Solutions, LLC (ADSL) launches with a dedicated focus on classified programs and national security missions

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitech announced today the launch of Aitech Defense Solutions, LLC (ADSL), a new division created to support classified U.S. government programs. ADSL will partner directly with primes and the U.S. government to design and deliver advanced embedded computing solutions for some of the nation's most critical defense initiatives. The establishment of ADSL marks a significant step forward for Aitech in its ability to address the unique demands of classified defense initiatives and enhance its capacity to provide specialized support and solutions for government agencies.

Pratish Shah will serve as general manager of the newly formed ADSL after six years leading Aitech Defense Systems, Inc. (ADSI). He will work directly with the U.S. government on programs that require classified access. Industry veteran, D. Davis, joins as general manager of ADSI, leading initiatives in AI-powered rugged embedded computing systems across sea, land, air and space domains. The new leadership team, with deep defense industry expertise, coupled with Aitech's legacy in innovation and engineering, positions Aitech to exceed the strategic objectives of its government clients, ensuring mission success and fostering trusted partnerships.

Aitech announces Aitech Defense Solutions, LLC (ADSL), a new division to support classified U.S. government programs. Post this

"Aitech is meeting heightened demand with a dedicated team focused on government programs," said Yaron Mund, CEO of Aitech. "We've built a strong foundation in the defense industry, and this expansion allows us to meet growing requirements and carry forward the momentum of providing best-in-class rugged embedded computing and networking solutions with unparalleled customization, program management and engineering for some of the nation's most critical missions."

In his new role at ADSL, Shah will focus on strengthening engagement with classified U.S. government programs and aligning customer-specific requirements with Aitech's engineering and program management expertise. He will ensure ADSL delivers best-in-class solutions that address the rapidly evolving needs of national defense, which reflects the urgency to stay ahead of adversaries by modernizing military technology, accelerating adoption of AI-enabled systems and strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base (DIB). ADSL is currently pursuing Facility Clearance (FCL) sponsorship and expects to have clearance in place by Q3 2026.

Davis brings extensive experience in business development, P&L leadership and customer execution across leading defense and aerospace companies, including Leidos, BAE, Cobham and General Dynamics. In his new role as general manager for ADSI, Davis will lead the company's growth initiatives and oversee its portfolio of rugged embedded computing solutions used across sea, land, air and space domains.

"I am looking forward to building on Aitech's 40-year track record as an innovator in high-performance embedded computing solutions for military, aerospace and space missions, while advancing the next generation of AI-driven capabilities," said Davis. "The company's mission-proven success coupled with expanded clearance experience underscores its unique position to support the future initiatives of key primes."

About Aitech

Leveraging four decades of experience providing reliable, rugged embedded systems for use in military, aerospace, and space platforms, Aitech is the world's first independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovator offering customized boards as building blocks for integrated computing and networking subsystems. Offering customization services for rugged and severe environment military, aerospace, and space applications, Aitech delivers mission-optimized and proven system solutions across Sea, Land, Air, and Space domains. Aitech solutions are used by industry leaders like Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is supporting a better tomorrow with highly reliable, cost-effective, and proven rugged embedded solutions designed to meet your mission and platform requirements. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com .

SOURCE Aitech