Aitech Systems Signs Walt & Company as Public Relations Partner

Leading Provider of Ruggedized Embedded Systems for Air, Land, Sea, and Space Partners with Walt & Company to Drive Visibility

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced it is working with Aitech Systems, a leading provider of rugged embedded systems for use in military aerospace and space platforms. With 40 years of experience, Aitech is the oldest and largest independent global high-tech manufacturer providing reliable, rugged embedded systems for a variety of high-profile defense, space and commercial programs across the globe.

As a pioneer in the industry, Aitech develops industry-leading commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products and rugged system solutions to empower strategic defense and space exploration. Its innovative solutions are leading in the advanced hardware development of multicore processor-based AI enabled solutions, cybersecurity, and reliable digital connectivity across all domains of defense and aerospace. Aitech's highly reliable, radiation-tolerant space electronics are built to withstand the harsh environment of space within satellites and launch vehicles providing space superiority.

"For several decades, Aitech has been delivering cutting-edge rugged solutions for over 100 platforms for sea, ground and air, and space, empowering our customers to excel in the most demanding environments," said Pratish Shah, general manager, Aitech Systems. "We partnered with Walt & Company to help support our growth, expand our market presence and demonstrate the critical role Aitech plays in driving innovation across military, aerospace and space applications."

Walt & Company offers over 30 years of experience positioning and promoting a wide range of technology-based products and services. Operating as an extension of the Aitech marketing team, Walt & Company will develop and implement strategic communications initiatives to elevate Aitech brand recognition, manage new product offerings and company news, and drive thought leadership and customer success initiatives.

"Aitech's mission to deliver innovative, rugged embedded solutions that shape a better tomorrow is one we are proud to champion," said Merritt Woodward, co-partner, Walt & Company. "With decades of providing reliable solutions for military, aerospace and space platforms, Aitech is a trusted leader in the industries it serves. Our focus is on crafting and executing a brand awareness campaign that will help elevate its solutions and highlight its customer successes."

About Aitech Systems

In business for more than four decades, Aitech is one of the world's first independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovators offering boards as building blocks for integrated computing subsystem solutions. With customization services for rugged and severe environment, military, aerospace and space applications, Aitech delivers mission optimized system solutions across Sea, Land, Air and Space domains. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For over 30 years, when it comes to building marketplace credibility, brand recognition and product and service awareness, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For more information, visit www.walt.com.

