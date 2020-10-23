Aithent Inc. Named as Leading Solutions Provider by Aité Group, for Financial Crimes Case Management Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aithent, Inc. – a technology company that provides high-value, flexible and scalable IT solutions to solve operational challenges for complex, highly regulated businesses – today announced that the company was named as a leading solutions provider by Aité Group in its 2020 vendor assessment of firms that provide case management tools and services designed to combat global fraud and money laundering.

Aite Group (pronounced eye-tay) is a leading independent research and advisory firm focused on business, technology and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry.

The comprehensive report, entitled "Aité Matrix: Case Management to Combat Global Fraud and Money Laundering," evaluated the overall competitive position of ten software solution vendors, based on their financial stability, client strength, product features and client services. Aithent was selected as a leading provider by Aité, based on several factors; notably the high level of satisfaction with Aithent's case management product and client service. The Aité report stated that, "Financial institutions that need a case management solution would be wise to consider Aithent."

According to Aité, global financial organizations are dedicating billions of dollars to detect and prevent financial crime, and to comply with related regulatory demands. Aité believes that solutions for financial crimes case management are a key weapon in this ongoing challenge, and are foundational to the efforts of fraud and AML departments at financial institutions of all types and sizes.

The Aité report cites several of Aithent's strengths in case management. According to the report, "Aithent focuses on small to midsize financial institutions, leveraging its configurability, easy integration, and automated intelligence features. Clients are very satisfied with Aithent's case management product as well as its customer service. Solution interface, dashboards, and case views are user-friendly and are easily configured."

Shirley Inscoe, a senior research analyst for Aité Group who covers fraud, security and compliance, noted that, "Of all the firms participating in this evaluation, Aithent is likely the only one that developed a case management solution to meet financial institutions' needs expressly for case management."

In addition to fraud mitigation and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, Aithent's integrated suite of solutions for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions includes dispute resolution and complaint management. According to N. Venu Gopal, Aithent's CEO, "Our recognition by Aité Group is validation of nearly 30 years of dedication to helping financial institutions manage the growing risks related to financial crime. Staff members at all levels of our organization are rightfully proud of this industry recognition."

About Aithent, Inc.

Headquartered in New York, Aithent creates high-value solutions for the information management needs of financial services, government, healthcare and insurance organizations around the globe. The company provides cloud-based financial crime risk management, e-Government, clinical and case management solutions. Aithent's partner company, Quinte Financial Technologies, provides related fraud and AML operational support for financial institutions, through its portfolio of QuintEssential Solutions™. For more information, visit www.aithent.com or call 212–725–7646.

Contact:

Gordon G. Andrew

Highlander Consulting Inc.

[email protected]

(609) 987-0200

SOURCE Aithent Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aithent.com

