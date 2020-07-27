Aithent, Inc. Successfully Completes SSAE-18 SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aithent, Inc., a leading cloud solutions company servicing the banking, government, healthcare and insurance markets, today announced the successful completion of the Statement of Standards for Attestation Engagements 18 (SSAE-18), Service Organization Control SOC 2 Type 2 audit. Conducted by an independent auditor, the audit examined the suitability of design and operating effectiveness of Aithent's internal controls and confirmed that Aithent's operations, system architecture and security controls support the delivery of highly secure, available, public and private cloud-based software and services.

This SSAE-18 SOC 2 Type 2 audit verifies that Aithent has established and follows strict information security guidelines and procedures encompassing the security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data. Aithent's solutions for the banking sector, government, healthcare and insurance sectors were included in the audit, and met the standards for a secure, high availability, SSAE-18 SOC 2 compliant technology platform.

"Our customers rely on Aithent solutions for operational functions on a daily basis and require that they meet demanding data confidentiality and security requirements. These are businesses that must have absolute confidence in their information systems and services," stated Ganesh Viswanathan, Aithent's Chief Information Security Officer. He noted that, "This certification validates that Aithent's processes and procedures meet stringent industry standards and best practices, and provides our customers with the assurance that Aithent has the infrastructure and controls in place to protect their sensitive customer, financial and clinical information."

SSAE-18 is the standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Organizations must successfully pass audits by an accredited independent auditor in order to be certified as having the appropriate SOC safeguards and procedures in place. Specifically, SSAE-18 SOC 2 requires that companies establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures designed to address the security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality of customer data in the cloud.

About Aithent, Inc.

Aithent creates high–value solutions for the information management needs of financial services, government, healthcare and insurance organizations around the globe. The company provides cloud-based financial crime risk management, e-Government, clinical and case management solutions.

Aithent is headquartered in New York City and operates technology development, quality assurance and testing centers in Chennai and Gurgaon, India. For more information, visit www.aithent.com or call 212–725–7646.

Media Contact:

Ms. Balmeet Gill

Aithent, Inc.

[email protected]

(212) 725-7646 Ext. 1007

SOURCE Aithent, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aithent.com

