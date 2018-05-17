AITHERAS announces a partnership with V5 Systems to expand public safety with federal and state agencies, local law enforcement and school campuses nationwide

As a technology leader, AITHERAS is always evaluating new market solutions, but is careful and selective when vetting new tech to ensure customers get to choose from the highest quality products. AITHERAS cemented the partnership due to V5 Systems' security solutions, which have been validated in use and by 13 top technology awards to date, including three New Product of the Year awards from Security Today magazine and the "2017 Security's Best Award" from ASIS, the leading organization for security professionals worldwide.

This partnership allows AITHERAS to quickly expand its security offerings to the outdoor security market. Adding surveillance to outdoor environments was previously limited by security products that require a fixed power source and cumbersome installation process. V5 Systems' award-winning security solutions can be deployed where there is no connection to the electrical grid. As a result, public safety can be easily and rapidly expanded in outdoor areas where wired infrastructure does not exist. For example, smart cities can deploy and redeploy these self-powered devices to cover blind spots and outdoor events, as well as to track criminal activity wherever it moves.

Joseph T. Friend, SVP of Corporate Development at AITHERAS, said "We are very excited about our relationship with V5 Systems. We believe that the technology that V5 Systems has developed is cutting-edge for our customers and will provide comprehensive security and predictive analytics for potential breaches. We have never seen anything like this technology. Our partnership positions both companies to be on the leading edge of outdoor security."

Shahid Nakhoda, the SVP of Business Development at V5 Systems, said, "AITHERAS is the type of partner that is extremely forward-thinking when it comes to technology adoption. Our shared values meant that we clicked right away. With them, we hope to take our turnkey security solutions to law enforcement professionals at the federal level in addition to state and local jurisdictions. Our partnership is not only focused on domestic defense, but also on securing our assets around the world."

As a result of the partnership, AITHERAS will be able to provide full life-cycle support to V5 Systems' industry-leading products.

About AITHERAS LLC

AITHERAS, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Rockville, MD, is an advanced technology firm and solutions provider to federal, state, local and commercial clients.

AITHERAS offers innovative technical solutions that solve real business problems at the federal level. They have expertise in a wide range of advanced technologies and subject matter expertise including, but not limited to, open-source Big Data, artificial intelligence, enterprise architecture, data warehousing and analytics, testing and quality assurance, project management and infrastructure solutions.

Their current profile of capabilities in the data analytics space is in the areas of quantitative analysis, applied mathematics, complex distributed process flows to process large volumes of data, information retrieval, machine learning, natural language processing, data mining and manipulation, data analysis, and information in social systems.

Core Competencies:

Data Analytics

Big Data Open Source Development

Private and Public Cloud Development

Cyber Security, Physical Security, and Information Assurance

SCADA Services

Application Development

Complex Patent Legal-Analysis-Search Support

Records Management, Case and Document Management

Litigation Support Services, e-Discovery, Pre-Trial and Trial Support, Jury Selection

Enterprise Digitization and Search development

To learn more about AITHERAS visit www.aitheras.com

About V5 Systems

V5 Systems is a California-based technology company that provides leading-edge portable, wireless, self-powered outdoor computing and security solutions for Industrial IoT applications. The company delivers turnkey video surveillance and gunshot detection solutions that can be deployed in under 30 minutes, while the computing platform itself can act as a host for 3rd party hardware and software integration. These solutions utilize a proprietary power management system, composed of bullet-resistant solar panels and battery backup. The power system eliminates the need for fixed power and hard-wired communications.

To learn more about V5 Systems visit www.v5systems.us

