SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AITRICS (CEO Kwang joon Kim), a company specializing in medical artificial intelligence (AI) technology announced on the 11th that it would participate in the 'HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition' (2024 HIMSS USA) held in Orlando, Florida, USA from March 11 to 15.

AITRICS to Participate in HIMSS USA 2024

The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is the world's largest and most authoritative international event in the field of healthcare information and communication technology, organized by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). Over 1,100 companies from around the world will participate in this exhibition.

At this exhibition, AITRICS would introduce its AI solution for predicting patient deterioration, AITRICS-VC('VitalCare'). AITRICS will conduct live-demonstrations of the product at booth for visitors to experience firsthand. Based on the achievements and know-how domestically, AITRICS will introduce their experiences in clinical application. It would discuss with various domestic and foreign institutions, including global companies and hospitals. Furthermore, AITRICS would aim to facilitate business discussions with US healthcare professionals and continue to pursue additional collaborative research endeavors.

Kwang-joon Kim, CEO of AITRICS said, "Participating in the HIMSS exhibition for three consecutive years since 2022 has been significant in laying the groundwork for our entry into the US market by consistently sharing the excellence of VitalCare and various achievements in Korea." adding, "Currently, we have formed a team for our US expansion, preparing for data acquisition and clinical trials in the United States. We will strive to provide practical help to patients and medical staffs by distributing VitalCare to medical sites around the worldwide beyond Korea."

On the other hand, VitalCare is an AI-based medical device that predicts the risk of Sepsis in GW within 4 hours, the risk of Major Adverse Events (Mortality, Unexpected ICU Transfer, CPR) in GW within 6 hours, and the risk of Mortality in ICU within 6 hours.

VitalCare is currently being introduced and used in more than 40 hospitals in Korea, and AITRICS established a U.S. branch in December last year to begin its overseas expansion.

AITRICS is a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) technology composed of the best machine learning R&D personnel, and its technology is recognized worldwide by various international AI conferences such as NeurIPS and ICML every year. AITRICS developed AITRICS-VC(VitalCare), an AI solution for predicting patient deterioration, through their excellent technology to solve various issues facing the medical field that require a high level of reliability and clear evidence. Currently, AITRICS has formed partnerships with top-tier medical institutions domestically and internationally to collaborate on this solution. For more detailed information about AITRICS, please refer to the website (www.aitrics.com/en).

