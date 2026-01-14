AITX Partners with Telegraph to Bring Predictive Intelligence to Railcar Shipper Operations

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight rail operations have become increasingly complex and unpredictable, placing new pressure on shippers to manage cost, utilization, and uptime with greater precision. To address that challenge, American Industrial Transport, Inc. ("AITX"), a global leader in integrated, full-service railcar services, today announced a strategic partnership with Telegraph, a pioneer in rail-focused predictive data and technology.

The partnership brings Telegraph's predictive products directly into AITX FleetAX, a real-time digital fleet management platform for AITX railcar customers. Together, the companies deliver advanced visibility and forward-looking intelligence that enables customers to move beyond reactive fleet management and make clearer, more confident decisions—improving utilization, controlling costs, and reducing operational uncertainty across railcar operations.

AITX FleetAX provides rail freight shippers with a centralized, end-to-end view of their AITX railcar operations, bringing together fleet status, leasing activity, repair shop movements, compliance, and day-to-day operations in one platform. AITX customers use Telegraph's fleet management tools to turn that visibility into foresight, allowing them to anticipate delays, manage in-shop activity more effectively, optimize fleet deployment, reduce dwell, and avoid costly demurrage. Telegraph's modular products deliver predictive intelligence across carload shipment tracking, telematics, predictive ETAs, demurrage, and centralized railroad waybilling, giving customers a clearer picture across complex rail logistics.

Rail shippers already using the Telegraph products are seeing measurable optimization, including 28 percent higher equipment utilization and a 34 percent reduction in unplanned demurrage costs. Rail operations teams have reduced manual reporting time by an average of two hours per shift, enabling teams to focus on higher-value operational decisions.

"Our customers are operating in an environment where predictability matters more than ever," said Tina Beckberger, Chief Commercial Officer of AITX. "By delivering Telegraph's predictive intelligence directly to our customers through our platform, we are providing enhanced railcar visibility that enables better decision making and more efficient fleet management."

"At Telegraph, our focus has always been on making rail operations easier to manage through practical, predictive technology," said Harris Ligon, CEO of Telegraph. "Partnering with AITX allows us to deliver that capability at scale, directly within the workflows fleet managers rely on every day."

AITX is the Marquee Sponsor of the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Winter 2026 Conference, taking place January 13 to 15, 2026, in Schaumburg, Illinois, where the company will debut the enhanced AITX FleetAX platform. AITX customers interested in a demonstration are encouraged to schedule time with their AITX account representative.

