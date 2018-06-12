AIUM Names Richard G. Barr, MD, Next Journal Editor-in-Chief

A regular contributor to, and reviewer for, the JUM, Dr Barr has a diverse background that is well suited for its continued growth. Dr Barr is a board certified Radiologist and PhD Chemist who currently serves as Assistant Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Northside Medical Center, and as President of Radiology Consultants Inc., both in Ohio. In addition, Dr Barr is a Professor of Radiology at Northeastern Ohio Medical University.

Dr Barr received his PhD from Michigan State University, his MD from Case Western Reserve University, did his residency at the Cleveland Clinic foundation in Diagnostic Radiology where he served as the chief resident, and completed a fellowship at University of San Francisco in cross sectional imaging.

Dr Barr is a fellow of the AIUM, SRU, and ACR whose interests include breast imaging, contrast-enhanced ultrasound, and elastography. He has published more than 100 scientific articles and has given more than 300 talks around the world. He received a 2017 RSNA Honored Educator award and Aunt Minnie named him a semifinalist for the most influential Radiology Researcher in 2017.

"I look forward to serving as editor-in-chief for the JUM," said Barr. "My predecessors have done an excellent job creating an international journal for all ultrasound subspecialties. I hope to continue this great work while increasing the readership and quality of the content."

Dr Barr has selected Michael Blaivas, MD, FAIUM; Flemming Forsberg, PhD, FAIUM; Wesley Lee, MD, FAIUM; Mark Lockhart, MD, FAIUM; and Andrej Lyshchik, MD, PhD as his deputy editors.

Dr Barr's tenure as editor-in-chief will officially begin January 1, 2019.

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 10,000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other health care providers. It is dedicated to advancing the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine. For more information visit www.aium.org.

