Aiva Health Partners with ServiceNow to Bring Voice-Driven AI to the Bedside--Connecting Frontline Care Teams to Enterprise Operations in Real Time

The first voice-native integration giving clinicians a single spoken command to eliminate the gap between the point of care and the systems that support and impede care.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiva Health today announced a partnership with ServiceNow that brings voice-driven AI directly to the patient bedside—and connects it to the full power of enterprise healthcare operations. The announcement comes alongside the launch of ServiceNow Healthcare Operations— a purpose-built solution designed to orchestrate administrative tasks that automate what gets in the way of care delivery. Together, the partnership gives time back by enabling frontline clinicians to create and manage IT and operational service requests by voice, in real time—turning hours lost to busy work into hours spent at the bedside.

Why This Matters Now

Healthcare's AI conversation has been dominated by ambient documentation and clinical decision support. But the biggest operational drain on clinical teams isn't charting—it's the hundreds of micro-interruptions that pull nurses away from patients: broken equipment, supply shortages, IT failures, room issues. Each one requires logging into a separate system, often at a workstation down the hall.

That workflow tax is invisible in most AI strategies. This partnership makes it visible—and eliminates it.

With Aiva Nurse Assistant, a nurse can simply say: "Submit a ticket for the vital sign monitor in Room 312"—and the request is interpreted, structured, routed, and tracked automatically through Aiva and ServiceNow. No portal. No login. No context-switching. Hours lost to busy work become hours spent at the bedside.

The Architecture: Front-End Engagement Meets Back-End Enterprise Workflows

This is not another point solution. The partnership establishes a new architectural pattern for healthcare AI: voice as the engagement layer, ServiceNow as the orchestration layer.

The result is a closed-loop system that connects the clinical frontline to the enterprise back office—with AI handling the translation layer between them.

What It Delivers

For Clinical Leaders & CNOs: Reduced workflow fragmentation, fewer non-value-added interruptions, and measurably more time at the bedside. Clinicians stay in their clinical flow—operational requests happen in the background.

For CIOs & IT Leaders: Structured, real-time incident creation with accurate categorization, consistent routing, and enterprise-grade analytics. Every voice-generated request flows through ServiceNow's governed workflow engine—no shadow IT, no rogue ticketing systems.

For Chief AI Officers & Digital Health Leaders: A reference architecture for AI that goes beyond ambient listening. This demonstrates AI as an enterprise orchestration layer—where voice captures intent and a unified platform converts it into coordinated operational action across departments.

For COOs & Operational Leaders: Enterprise-wide operational visibility into frontline issues. Real-time trend data on equipment failures, facility requests, and IT incidents—enabling proactive resource allocation instead of reactive firefighting.

What Leaders Are Saying

"Operational friction is one of the most overlooked drivers of nurse burnout. Nurses shouldn't have to step away from the bedside to report a broken IV pump or submit an IT ticket. With ServiceNow, we're embedding operational action directly into the clinical moment." — Sumeet Bhatia, CEO, Aiva Health

"Healthcare Operations aims to give time back. ServiceNow is committed to building an ecosystem of partners focused on the same objective—make it easier to deliver care." — Mike Vipond, Provider GTM, ServiceNow

A Signal to the Market

This partnership signals a shift in how health systems should evaluate AI investment. The question is no longer "Which AI tool should we buy?" but "How do we connect AI-driven frontline experiences to enterprise workflows on a platform that scales?"

Aiva and ServiceNow answer that question—with voice at the point of care and AI + Data + Workflows + Security as the enterprise foundation. The result: hospitals that run as well as they care.

About Aiva Health

Aiva Health delivers AI-powered, voice-driven workflow solutions for hospitals and health systems. Aiva Nurse Assistant enables nurses and frontline staff to document, retrieve, and act on information seamlessly within their clinical workflow—reducing administrative burden and improving patient care.

