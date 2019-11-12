AIVITA Biomedical Announces New Positive Phase 2 Glioblastoma Data at SITC Annual Meeting Podium Presentation

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in GBM was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting by Principal Investigator Dr. Daniela Bota. The oral presentation was titled "Phase II trial of therapeutic vaccine consisting of autologous dendritic cells loaded with autologous tumor cell antigens from self-renewing cancer cells in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma."

Dr. Bota presented interim results from the Phase 2 trial testing AIVITA's patient-specific immunotherapy AV-GBM-1 in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). At this time survival is 96% at six months and 91% at twelve months with three patients followed for more than a year. Furthermore, a vast majority of patients displayed an appropriate immune response and a decrease of tumor biomarkers.

AIVITA's immunotherapy targets tumor-initiating cells. Treatment involves a series of subcutaneous injections. As of the end of October 2019, cell lines had been successfully established for 46/48 patients and dendritic cells produced for 41/42 patients; 38 of the planned 55 patients had been enrolled, 31 had started therapy, and 12 had completed all 8 doses and 184 doses had been injected. Blood tests on the first 16 patients showed induction of a new immune responses that were associated with a decrease in tumor markers.

AIVITA Chief Scientific Officer Gabriel I. Nistor, M.D. acknowledged that the immune response data is highly encouraging. "Once the trial is complete, we're looking forward to determining the correlation between immune responses and clinical outcome as we previously did in patients with metastatic melanoma treated with a similar patient-specific vaccine," said Dr. Nistor.

"The results are very encouraging," said AIVITA Chief Medical Officer Robert O. Dillman, M.D. "The trial is still in progress and will continue to enroll patients for a few more months with follow up for at least another year. Final analysis likely will occur in early 2021."

CLINICAL TRIAL DETAIL

OVARIAN CANCER

AIVITA's ovarian Phase 2 double-blind study is active and enrolling approximately 99 patients who are being randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive either the autologous cancer stem cell-targeting immunotherapy or autologous monocytes as a comparator.

Patients eligible for randomization and treatment will be those (1) who have undergone debulking surgery, (2) for whom a cell line has been established, (3) who have undergone leukapheresis from which sufficient monocytes were obtained, (4) have an ECOG performance grade of 0 or 1 (Karnofsky score of 70-100%), and (5) who have completed primary therapy. The trial is not open to patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.

For additional information about AIVITA's AVOVA-1 trial patients can visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02033616

GLIOBLASTOMA

AIVITA's glioblastoma Phase 2 single-arm study is active and is enrolling approximately 55 patients to receive the cancer stem cell-targeting immunotherapy.

Patients eligible for treatment will be those (1) who have recovered from surgery such that they are about to begin concurrent chemotherapy and radiation therapy (CT/RT), (2) for whom an autologous tumor cell line has been established, (3) have a Karnofsky Performance Status of > 70 and (4) have undergone successful leukapheresis from which peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) were obtained that can be used to generate dendritic cells (DC). The trial is not open to patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

For additional information about AIVITA's AV-GBM-1 trial please visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03400917

MELANOMA

AIVITA's melanoma Phase 1B open-label, single-arm study will establish the safety of administering anti-PD1 monoclonal antibodies in combination with AIVITA's cancer stem cell-targeting immunotherapy in patients with measurable metastatic melanoma. The study will also track efficacy of the treatment for the estimated 14 to 20 patients. This trial is not yet open for enrollment.

Patients eligible for treatment will be those (1) for whom a cell line has been established, (2) who have undergone leukapheresis from which sufficient monocytes were obtained, (3) have an ECOG performance grade of 0 or 1 (Karnofsky score of 70-100%), (4) who have either never received treatment for metastatic melanoma or were previously treated with enzymatic inhibitors of the BRAF/MEK pathway because of BRAF600E/K mutations and (5) are about to initiate anti-PD1 monotherapy.

For additional information about AIVITA's AV-MEL-1 trial please visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03743298

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

