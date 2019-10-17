AIVITA Biomedical Announces Publication Comparing Clinical Outcomes in Patients Treated with AIVITA's Immunotherapy and Other Immunotherapies

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced the publication of an article titled "Survival Comparison between Melanoma Patients Treated with Patient-Specific Dendritic Cell Vaccines and Other Immunotherapies Based on Extent of Disease at the Time of Treatment" in the journal Biomedicines. Robert O. Dillman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at AIVITA, and Candace Hsieh, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Development & Regulatory Affairs at AIVITA, authored the article.

The article reported that superior survival was observed in patients treated with AIVITA's immunotherapy targeting tumor-initiating cells. Accounting for clinical stage and extent of tumor at the time of treatment, survival was best in patients classified as recurrent stage 3 without measurable disease. Next best was in patients classified as stage 4 without measurable disease, followed by measurable stage 4 disease.

Survival of the patients was compared to the best contemporary controls from the clinical trial literature. Even though contemporary controls typically had better prognostic features, median and/or long-term survival was consistently better in patients treated with AIVITA's immunotherapy. It was noted that there is a strong rationale for combining AIVITA's product with anti-PD-1 in the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma.

"Because the survival results with AIVITA's immunotherapy were so good, colleagues have constantly questioned the stage and extent of disease in these patients, and asked for comparisons to patients from other trials," said Dr. Robert O. Dillman, Chief Medical Officer at AIVITA. "Our analyses confirm superior survival while accounting for clinical stage and extent of disease, supporting expansion into additional cancer types."

AIVITA is currently conducting three independent clinical studies investigating its platform immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, glioblastoma and melanoma. AIVITA uses 100% of proceeds from the sale of its ROOT of SKIN™ skincare line to support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

OVARIAN CANCER

AIVITA's ovarian Phase 2 double-blind study is active and enrolling approximately 99 patients who are being randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive either the autologous cancer stem cell-targeting immunotherapy or autologous monocytes as a comparator.

Patients eligible for randomization and treatment will be those (1) who have undergone debulking surgery, (2) for whom a cell line has been established, (3) who have undergone leukapheresis from which sufficient monocytes were obtained, (4) have an ECOG performance grade of 0 or 1 (Karnofsky score of 70-100%), and (5) who have completed primary therapy. The trial is not open to patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.

For additional information about AIVITA's AVOVA-1 trial patients can visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02033616

GLIOBLASTOMA

AIVITA's glioblastoma Phase 2 single-arm study is active and is enrolling approximately 55 patients to receive the cancer stem cell-targeting immunotherapy.

Patients eligible for treatment will be those (1) who have recovered from surgery such that they are about to begin concurrent chemotherapy and radiation therapy (CT/RT), (2) for whom an autologous tumor cell line has been established, (3) have a Karnofsky Performance Status of > 70 and (4) have undergone successful leukapheresis from which peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) were obtained that can be used to generate dendritic cells (DC). The trial is not open to patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

For additional information about AIVITA's AV-GBM-1 trial please visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03400917

MELANOMA

AIVITA's melanoma Phase 1B open-label, single-arm study will establish the safety of administering anti-PD1 monoclonal antibodies in combination with AIVITA's cancer stem cell-targeting immunotherapy in patients with measurable metastatic melanoma. The study will also track efficacy of the treatment for the estimated 14 to 20 patients. This trial is not yet open for enrollment.

Patients eligible for treatment will be those (1) for whom a cell line has been established, (2) who have undergone leukapheresis from which sufficient monocytes were obtained, (3) have an ECOG performance grade of 0 or 1 (Karnofsky score of 70-100%), (4) who have either never received treatment for metastatic melanoma or were previously treated with enzymatic inhibitors of the BRAF/MEK pathway because of BRAF600E/K mutations and (5) are about to initiate anti-PD1 monotherapy.

For additional information about AIVITA's AV-MEL-1 trial please visit: www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03743298

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products.

