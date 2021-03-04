AIVITA Biomedical CEO Hans Keirstead Receives 2021 Global Humanitarian Award

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, a private biotechnology company developing personalized vaccines for the treatment of cancer and prevention of COVID-19, today announced that Hans Keirstead, Ph.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will receive Mission Plasticos' 2021 Global Humanitarian Award during its Celebration of Global Friendships Gala on September 11. Mission Plasticos is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives through reconstructive plastic surgery in the United States and worldwide.

Dr. Keirstead was selected as the Global Humanitarian Award recipient based on his life-long efforts to decrease human suffering, including his current efforts in developing a unique COVID-19 vaccine program that if effective can be scaled rapidly to meet global need for the ongoing pandemic. AIVITA is currently studying the vaccine through a clinical program in Indonesia, with ongoing discussions to expand to additional countries with low access to other vaccines. The company's cancer programs bring a new approach to treating some of the deadliest and most difficult-to-treat cancers, with recent data showing unprecedented results in glioblastoma (brain cancer).

"We are honored to present this year's Global Humanitarian award to Hans in recognition of the incredible strides made by AIVITA as well as his ongoing support on our board of directors," said Susan Williamson, executive director of Mission Plasticos. "We are particularly moved by his desire to see AIVITA's COVID-19 vaccine address global need during this pandemic, as limited supply of available vaccines leaves billions of people around the world at risk."

"I'm humbled to receive this incredible honor from my friends at Mission Plasticos," said Dr. Keirstead. "Helping patients around the world access leading surgical and therapeutic options has long been a passion of mine, so it's an honor to be recognized by an organization that shares the same passion."

Dr. Keirstead has served on the board of Mission Plasticos since 2018, and is currently transitioning to assume the role of board chair.

The 2021 Humanitarian Award will be presented to Dr. Keirstead during the Celebration of Global Friendships Gala, which raises critical funds to help Mission Plasticos medical teams travel to hospitals across the globe and the United States to perform surgery, free of charge, for under-resourced individuals with traumatic injuries, disfigurement as a result of cancer and congenital deformities. The gala will take place at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on September 11.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. is a personalized vaccine company evaluating vaccines for prevention of COVID-19 infection and treatment of cancer. Our immuno-oncology vaccine therapies address the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens to overcome a cancer's tendency to mutate over time. Our patient-specific treatments have shown tremendous promise in eradicating tumors without harmful side effects in our melanoma and glioblastoma clinical studies.

About Mission Plasticos

Mission Plasticos is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives through reconstructive plastic surgery in the United States and worldwide. The organization's volunteer medical teams perform surgery free of charge for underserved individuals with traumatic injuries and disfigurement as a result of cancer and congenital deformities, alleviate both physical and emotional suffering. To sponsor or attend the gala, contact Susan Williamson at [email protected] or 949/648-3130. To learn more about Mission Plasticos vital work, visit www.missionplasticos.org.

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.