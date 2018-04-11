AIVITA Biomedical CEO Hans Keirstead to Deliver Plenary Keynote at GTCbio's 15th Stem Cell Summit

Dr. Keirstead will present in the conference's opening keynote session titled Historical Perspective and State of the Science & Industry alongside another stem cell entrepreneur, co-director of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute Dr. Douglas Melton. Dr. Keirstead's talk is titled "Clinical and Commercial Application of Scaled Human Stem Cell Derivates."

"I'm honored to be included in a faculty with so many other longstanding colleagues in the field," said Dr. Keirstead. "Stem cell-based treatments are demonstrating remarkable clinical benefit in an increasing number of indications; the companies and scientists in attendance are a testament to the sector's resurgence."

The 15th Stem Cell Summit is comprised of presentations, panels and round-table discussions intended to highlight pre-clinical and clinical studies in regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, stem cell programming, cell therapy in diabetes, regulatory policies regarding stem cell research, manufacturing and other relevant topics.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its commercial line of skin care products and therapeutic pipeline. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aivita-biomedical-ceo-hans-keirstead-to-deliver-plenary-keynote-at-gtcbios-15th-stem-cell-summit-300628331.html

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical

Related Links

http://www.aivitabiomedical.com

