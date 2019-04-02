AIVITA Biomedical Partners with Guthy-Renker For ROOT of SKIN™ Product Line

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with GRS, LLC to market consumer products developed by AIVITA and its subsidiary AIVITA Aesthetics, Inc.

AIVITA Aesthetics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIVITA Biomedical, holding the consumer aesthetics products the Company has developed and brought to market. AIVITA Aesthetics' lead intellectual property is a novel skin care active that uniquely mimics the developing skin microenvironment, improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The company currently offers its products under the ROOT of SKIN™ brand and has a facial serum, eye complex, and tinted moisturizer available through direct-to-consumer and physician-dispensed channels.

GRS is a majority-owned subsidiary of Guthy-Renker Ventures, LLC and part of one of the world's largest and most respected omnichannel marketing companies. GRS will oversee all domestic and international production and advertising for television, radio and social channels for AIVITA Aesthetics and its products.

"AIVITA has a passion for developing new and innovative beauty technology that delivers results and our expertise in marketing, production and distribution will make this partnership a success," said Boris Shimanovsky, President of GRS, LLC.

"ROOT of SKIN™ is a truly remarkable innovation, and its story needs to be told," said Dr. Hans Keirstead, AIVITA's Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud to be working with a domain leader to reach the full potential of these brands in bringing them to consumers worldwide."

AIVITA Biomedical uses 100% of the proceeds from ROOT of SKIN™ sales to support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About ROOT of SKIN ™

ROOT of SKIN™ is a rejuvenating line of skincare products fueled by an unrelenting pursuit for advancements in life-changing and life-saving treatments. Harnessing breakthroughs in stem cell therapy, AIVITA Biomedical developed a technology that does more than just boost regeneration. The patented actives complex SourceCode Technology™ renews, repairs and protects, just as your skin did at its youngest and healthiest stage. Rich with every biological component healthy skin needs for development, and free of any unnecessary ingredients. All proceeds support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products.

About GRS, LLC

GRS, LLC is a majority owned affiliate of Guthy-Renker Ventures and part of one of the world's largest and most respected omnichannel marketing companies. Since 1988, Guthy-Renker has discovered and developed dozens of well-loved, high-quality consumer products in the beauty, skincare, entertainment and wellness categories. Known for moving, award-winning productions and marketing campaigns the, company has been credited with transforming the broadcast direct marketing industry. GRS's President, Boris Shimanovsky, together with co-Founders Bill Guthy and Greg Renker, have set industry standards for trust, integrity and best practices.

