AIVITA Biomedical Raises $12.5 Million in Series B-2 Financing Round and Announces New Board of Directors Appointee

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotechnology company (the "Company") specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced today the first closing of its $25 million Series B-2 preferred stock investment round. The first closing of $12.5 million was led by Matthew Katz, an entrepreneur and investor who has been appointed to AIVITA's board of directors. The financing round also includes other healthcare-focused venture capital firms.

Matthew Katz is founder and CEO of Verifi, Inc., a customized software solution that systematically identifies payment risk. He is also the head of Zoo Station, his family office focused on investing in early stage startups. He has successfully founded and partnered several businesses and consulting firms and is a welcome addition to AIVITA's board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Matthew to our board of directors," said Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, Chairman and CEO of AIVITA. "Matt brings deep experience in corporate development, operations and partnership strategy to AIVITA at a time when our programs are expanding and maturing."

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of people with cancer.

