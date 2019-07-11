AIVITA Biomedical to Exhibit Skincare Products at "The Aesthetic Show" and "AAD Summer" Meeting in July

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be exhibiting its Root of Skin™ MD product line at the following aesthetics conferences in July. Details are as follows:

The Aesthetic Show

Exhibiting Root of Skin™ MD professional skincare products

When: July 12-14, 2019

Location: Wynn, Las Vegas

AAD Summer

Exhibiting Root of Skin™ MD professional skincare products

Date: July 25-28, 2019

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York

About ROOT OF SKIN™

ROOT OF SKIN™ is a rejuvenating line of skincare products fueled by an unrelenting pursuit for advancements in life-changing and life-saving treatments. Harnessing breakthroughs in stem cell therapy, AIVITA Biomedical developed a technology that does more than just boost regeneration. The patented actives complex SourceCode Technology™ renews, repairs and protects, just as your skin did at its youngest and healthiest stage. Rich with every biological component healthy skin needs for development, and free of any unnecessary ingredients. All proceeds support treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

