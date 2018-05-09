Both SCALE and Cosmetic Bootcamp Summer cater to licensed physicians and their staff, providing the latest medical education and technology demonstrations for dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons. AIVITA will be presenting the all new ROOT OF SKIN™ MD line of rejuvenating skincare products, containing its proprietary active SourceCode Technology™.

AIVITA's proprietary active technology is a science-based multi-functional ingredient complex and delivery system which captures the natural cell messaging system and ingredients of skin stem cells. The active contains a complete and balanced mix of all the naturally-occurring, revitalizing factors present in a young skin environment.

All proceeds from the sale of ROOT OF SKIN™ MD support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer and the development of new treatments at AIVITA Biomedical's private research facility.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its commercial line of skin care products and therapeutic pipeline. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aivita-biomedical-to-exhibit-skincare-products-at-upcoming-conferences-for-aesthetic-and-skincare-medical-professionals-300645996.html

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical

Related Links

http://www.aivitabiomedical.com

