AIVITA Biomedical to Present at Meeting on the Mesa and Other Investor, Oncology and Regenerative Medicine Conferences in October
Oct 01, 2019, 08:45 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the following investor, oncology and regenerative medicine conferences in October:
Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Company Presentation
Time: October 2, 11:00 AM PST
Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa, Cognate in the Bioservices Ballroom, Carlsbad, CA
World Immunotherapy Congress
Keynote Title: Enhancing patient responses with autologous cancer stem cell vaccine in combination with checkpoint inhibitors
Time: October 16, 9:25 AM CET
Location: Congress Centre Basel, Basel, Switzerland
BIO Investor Forum
Company Presentation
Time: October 23, 10:15 AM PST
Location: Elizabethan A, The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA
World Vaccine Congress
Talk Title: Autologous Cancer Stem Cell Vaccines for Solid Tumor Cancers
When: October 29, 3:45 PM CET
Location: Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
About AIVITA Biomedical
AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.
SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.
Share this article