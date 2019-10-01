AIVITA Biomedical to Present at Meeting on the Mesa and Other Investor, Oncology and Regenerative Medicine Conferences in October

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the following investor, oncology and regenerative medicine conferences in October:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Company Presentation

Time: October 2, 11:00 AM PST

Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa, Cognate in the Bioservices Ballroom, Carlsbad, CA

World Immunotherapy Congress

Keynote Title: Enhancing patient responses with autologous cancer stem cell vaccine in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

Time: October 16, 9:25 AM CET

Location: Congress Centre Basel, Basel, Switzerland

BIO Investor Forum

Company Presentation

Time: October 23, 10:15 AM PST

Location: Elizabethan A, The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

World Vaccine Congress

Talk Title: Autologous Cancer Stem Cell Vaccines for Solid Tumor Cancers

When: October 29, 3:45 PM CET

Location: Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.

Related Links

http://aivitabiomedical.com

