AIVITA Biomedical to Present at Upcoming Regenerative Medicine, Oncology and Investor Conferences in November

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the following regenerative medicine and investor conferences in November:



Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Daniela Bota, MD, PhD, University of California, Irvine; AIVITA GBM Principal Investigator

Title: Phase II trial of therapeutic vaccine consisting of autologous dendritic cells loaded with autologous tumor cell antigens from self-renewing cancer cells in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma

Time: November 6-10, 2019

Location: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

The Regenerative Medicine Consortium of the Gulf Coast Consortia for Biomedical Sciences

Oral Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, AIVITA Chairman and CEO

Title: Clinical and Commercial Application of Scaled Human Stem Cell Derivates

Time: November 8, 4:00 PM CT

Location: Bioscience Research Collaborative, Houston, TX

NYC Oncology Investor Conference

Oral Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, AIVITA Chairman and CEO

Title: AIVITA Corporate Presentation

Time: November 12, 4:50 PM - 5:10 PM

Location: Rockefeller Center, New York, NY

Society for NeuroOncology Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

Title: Phase II trial of AV-GBM-1 (autologous dendritic cells loaded with autologous tumor associated antigens) as adjunctive therapy following primary surgery plus concurrent chemoradiation in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

Time: November 20-24, 2019

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ



About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

