AIVITA CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead Honored as One of Canada's 'Seven Wonderers' at Beakerhead Festival

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, announced today that Chairman and CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead was honored as one of Canada's seven thought leaders at the Beakerhead Festival in Calgary, Canada. The "Seven Wonderers" event is part of a five-day festival featuring scientists, artists, engineers, designers, inventors and performers in an all-inclusive event showcasing creativity, ingenuity, technology and art.

Beakerhead's eclectic array of workshops, shows and community happenings are held throughout Calgary during the five-day festival, culminating in a one-night immersive, interactive, delightful Spectacle. It is attended by approximately 150,000 people annually.

Dr. Keirstead spoke as one of seven thought leaders in an evening of storytelling and music called "Seven Wonderers." The sold-out show brought scientists, artists and other brilliant minds together to share stories that celebrate human ingenuity. Dr. Keirstead's speech emphasized how people are the pivot, motivation and inspiration for all of his medical pursuits and advances.

The festival was hosted by Beakerhead Creative Society, a charity whose mandate is to globally advance education for art, science and engineering. The society was founded on the belief that the world of art and entertainment can open the doors to science and engineering, unlocking unprecedented human ingenuity.

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

