AIWA's Brand Expansion into the Home Category Introduced at The Inspired Home Show 2023

As a Trusted Brand for Over 70 Years, AIWA's New Line of Small Appliances Will Bring Proven Tech and Sleek Designs to the Kitchen & Home

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AIWA announced that its new expansion into small home appliances will be featured at The Inspired Home Show 2023. Acquired by Sony in 1982, AIWA is known for its breakthrough innovation and features at attainable price points. Xtreme Connected Home, a division of JEM Accessories, Inc., is licensing the brand and bringing its tech expertise to enhance a collection of appliances for the kitchen, home, and travel.

AIWA’s home line caters to a wide demographic, providing items to enhance the kitchen, living, indoor, and outdoor spaces. The tech-to-go line includes temperature-controlled travel mugs, blenders, and warmers with elegant, designed home gear to suit your lifestyle needs

AIWA is introducing a tiered assortment of home essentials, along with tech-infused products to enrich the home experience. For the kitchen line, look for blending, brewing, cooking, grilling, and infusions products. The home line integrates a tidy tech line of products for comfort with heating, cooling, floor care, and clever charging alarm clocks.

"As a household name in the consumer electronics space, AIWA was a perfect addition to the Jem

Accessories portfolio," said Elie Chemtob, CEO and Co-Owner of JEM Accessories, Inc. "With over twenty years of experience in the industry, we're excited to utilize our expertise to bring forth a new era of smart, simple home products that blend dynamic silhouettes with powerful and easy-to-use technology. We're eager to bring our new line to the Inspired Home Show, showcasing quality lifestyle products that suit every lifestyle and will soon become staples in the modern household."

AIWA's home line will reflect the values of the original brand, combining proven technology with comfort and style. The line caters to a wide demographic, providing items to enhance the kitchen, living, indoor, and outdoor spaces. The tech-to-go line includes temperature-controlled travel mugs, blenders, and warmers with elegant, designed home gear to suit your lifestyle needs.

AIWA's new home products will be displayed at The Inspired Home Show in the Lakeside Center (Booth #11729), where the full assortment will be on display for retailers and attendees to view first-hand. AIWA small appliances for the home have a strong presence in Latin America, Canada, and Japan, and are continuing to expand in the US. For more information on AIWA products, please email [email protected] or call 908.222.7501 Ext 2.

About AIWA

Founded in 1951, the Japanese-engineered brand AIWA is globally known for making quality and reliable audio and lifestyle products. AIWA continues the passionate pursuit of bringing people together around music and quality products. AIWA produces category-leading devices by following the simple formula of delivering innovative and distinctive designed equipment.

About Jem Accessories, Inc.

JEM Accessories, Inc., is a privately held corporation specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of accessories for home theater, mobile devices, home automation, and computers. Licensed brands include Monster Smart Illuminessence, Energizer Connect smart home devices, Barbasol and Pure Silk personal care electronics, Armor All and STP automotive electronics and accessories, and their own brand Xtreme.

Since its inception in 1999, JEM Accessories, Inc has grown in relation to the high demand of a rapidly developing electronics industry. JEM continuously strives to develop innovative products and lifestyle solutions that meet today's technology demands. JEM is recognized as a leading global supplier to the world's largest distributors and electronics retailers.

SOURCE AIWA