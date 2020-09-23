AIX and Great Lakes Fund Solutions Announce Integration

PHILADELPHIA and LAKE VILLA, Ill., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX), a financial technology solutions provider that streamlines the process of transacting in non-traded alternatives, today announced an integration with fund administrator and leading technology provider Great Lakes Fund Solutions, Inc. (Great Lakes).

The relationship aims to address the challenges financial advisors experience when onboarding new investors at a time when the sales process has moved away from face-to-face contact. AIX's solution offers efficiencies that create a better investor experience and allow issuers to focus on raising and managing capital.

"A better investor onboarding process leads to efficiencies that benefit all parties involved in the offering," said Dan Breen, Managing Director, Business Development at Great Lakes. "We are committed to assisting issuers with technology resources that make their products accessible by reducing the onboarding barriers encountered by investors, brokers and advisors."

The team at Great Lakes sought out a like-minded party that could provide a technology solution to eliminate the need for paper during the completion of an investment transaction. The AIX platform offers authentic data connectivity across the alternative investment life cycle, removing the need for manual paper processes, offering dynamic checkpoints to flag issues early and providing a seamless transaction environment for Great Lakes' clients.

"The industry has planned for some time to implement a digital process focused on e-signatures with no paper or postage, but it took significant disruptions to spur the industry to fully embrace change," added Mr. Breen. "The relationship with AIX is another step in Great Lakes' efforts to achieve true data connectivity across all industry participants, which is very exciting from our perspective as a transfer agent."

Brad West, AIX COO, commented, "We know too well that delivering a transformational business outcome requires authentic integration that provides uninterrupted data flow. A critical step to supporting growth in our industry is to go beyond simply passing PDF documents which must be re-keyed and remove manual intervention altogether. In partnering with firms like Great Lakes, we're creating a reference point of how things should work."

Great Lakes is committed to providing the resources required to make third-party integration seamless for every client. The technology collaboration between AIX and Great Lakes will ensure that clients can take advantage of the full spectrum of technology offered by the AIX platform.

About AIX:

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is a leading enterprise platform that simplifies buying, owning and selling alternative investments – transforming the business model and empowering growth by connecting data. AIX's technology helps wealth and asset managers use business intelligence to manage risk, drive efficiency and improve advisor and investor experiences. Thousands of wealth advisors rely on AIX to support their business. AIX employs over 30 people and is based in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/aix-alternative-investment-exchange.

Great Lakes Fund Solutions, Inc.

Since 1976 Great Lakes Fund Solutions, Inc. has provided outsourced investor services fund administration to the sponsors of alternative investment programs that are sold through the independent broker/dealer and registered investment advisor distribution channel. Clients of the Company include REITs, private real estate partnerships, oil and gas limited partnerships, public commodity pools and a variety of other public/private alternative investment funds.

Great Lakes Fund Solutions is a registered transfer agent with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, supporting the operational, administrative, banking, IT and other investor-servicing needs of its fund-sponsor clients. Related services provided by the Company include the provision of an intuitive due-diligence data room, physical and electronic sales literature fulfillment and a call center for investors and their financial advisors.

The Company is located in Lake Villa, Illinois, northwest of Chicago. For more information about Great Lakes Fund Solutions visit http://www.glfsi.com.

