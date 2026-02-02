AIxC and Sei Development Foundation Announce Strategic Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC, "AIxC" or the "Company"), a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3, and the Sei Development Foundation today announced a strategic technology collaboration to explore opportunities in high-performance blockchain infrastructure. Sei Development Foundation is an independent US non-profit dedicated to the advancement and adoption of open source, permissionless protocols like Sei Network – the fastest EVM Layer-1 blockchain built to support world-scale decentralized applications.

Both parties will engage in in-depth discussions on technical integration, infrastructure solutions, and ecosystem synergies to evaluate how to jointly advance the convergence and innovation of AI and blockchain technologies.

The partnership marks a critical step in AIxC's exploration into building applications on Sei Network' infrastructure across its product portfolio. This includes applications designed for Faraday Future's mobility and embodied AI (EAI) robotics ecosystem, as part of the Companies' joint 'FFAI + AIXC' strategy to bridge Web2 and Web3.

The Sei Network delivers sub-second finality and reports processing over five billion transactions to date—infrastructure built for the scale AIxC is targeting. Through this collaboration, the Sei Development Foundation and AIxC will work closely with teams across the Sei ecosystem to explore innovative infrastructure solutions, including on-chain identity and transaction primitives for future mobility and EAI initiatives. These initiatives aim to assess the utility of Sei's sub-second finality for real-time DePIN applications.

This collaboration will focus on:

Evaluating the technical suitability of Sei Network for specific application scenarios within the AIxC ecosystem.

Jointly exploring the possibilities of AI-driven decentralized EAI devices and applications on high-performance chains.

Exploring foundational protocol innovations for AI-autonomous trading, management, and verification within the context of a silicon-based economy.

Identifying technical synergies in areas including intelligent vehicles, robotics, and IoT devices.

"We are committed to aligning with top-tier technology partners. Sei's technical expertise in high-performance blockchain complements our exploration in AI and intelligent assets," said Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxCrypto Inc. "Both parties are pushing the boundaries of innovation in our respective fields, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to jointly explore some exciting technical directions."

"We're pleased to partner with AIxC as they build at the intersection of AI and Web3. Sei Network was designed to handle high-throughput applications with sub-second finality, and we look forward to working together to explore how that infrastructure can support their growing ecosystem," said Jack Lipstone, Business Development Director of Sei Development Foundation.

This collaboration establishes a preliminary strategic framework and represents AIxC's ongoing strategy to collaborate with leading technology providers in the blockchain space, ensuring the Company maintains access to best-in-class infrastructure as it scales its ecosystem and product offerings while maintaining the Company's focus on regulatory compliance, security, and user-centric design.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S. Nasdaq-listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3. Its core products include the BesTrade DeAI Agent and the AIxC ecosystem products.

About Sei Network:

Sei is a blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the network effects of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed more than five billion transactions across more than 95 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users. The team is backed by top investors such as Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and Circle Ventures – and includes talent from companies like Robinhood, Google, Coinbase, Databricks, Uber, and Goldman Sachs. To learn more about Sei Network, visit https://www.sei.io/ .

About Sei Development Foundation:

Sei Development Foundation is an independent US non-profit dedicated to the advancement and adoption of open source, permissionless protocols like Sei – the fastest EVM Layer-1 blockchain built to support world-scale decentralized applications. Through education, funding, and ecosystem support, the Foundation collaborates with a global community of builders and users to promote and expand the benefits of Sei and related projects. To learn more about Sei Development Foundation, visit www.seifdn.org .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.