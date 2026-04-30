AIxCrypto Announces Strategic Collaboration Framework with Chutes AI to Support AI Agent Infrastructure Scaling

Exploring Decentralized Compute Infrastructure to Enhance Real-Time AI Agent Performance and Platform Scalability

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding collaboration framework with Chutes AI to explore infrastructure support and technical integration opportunities for AIxC's AI agent and application-layer ecosystem.

The collaboration is intended to evaluate how decentralized compute infrastructure may support the scaling requirements of AIxC's real-time, multi-agent environments, particularly in areas such as inference latency, concurrency management, and system responsiveness.

Supporting AI Agent Scaling Through Decentralized Compute Infrastructure

As AIxC continues to expand its AI agent-based applications, including interactive environments and agent coordination systems, the Company has identified infrastructure scalability as a key focus area.

Under the collaboration framework, Chutes AI is expected to explore providing access to its decentralized AI inference infrastructure to support AIxC's platform-level requirements, including model routing, real-time processing, and workload distribution across concurrent agent interactions.

This initiative reflects AIxC's broader effort to evaluate infrastructure solutions capable of supporting increasing demand from AI-native applications, where large-scale agent participation may introduce performance constraints under traditional centralized compute models.

Evaluating Practical Infrastructure Integration for AI-Native Applications

The collaboration is structured as an exploratory framework focused on identifying technically viable and commercially relevant integration paths. The parties intend to assess how decentralized compute networks may complement AIxC's existing architecture, particularly in scenarios involving:

High-frequency, real-time AI agent interactions

Multi-agent concurrency and coordination

Latency-sensitive user-facing applications such as interactive AI environments

Rather than a standalone technical deployment, the engagement is designed to evaluate infrastructure alignment within AIxC's broader ecosystem development strategy, including its AI agent platform and interactive application layer.

Broader Collaboration Scope Across Ecosystem and Developer Enablement

In addition to infrastructure exploration, the collaboration framework provides for potential cooperation across co-marketing initiatives, developer support, and future commercial arrangements, subject to further agreement between the parties.

These areas may include joint ecosystem initiatives, developer tooling support, and collaborative efforts aimed at improving accessibility and scalability for AI-native application development.

The framework remains non-binding, and any definitive commercial terms or operational deployment structures will be subject to separate agreements between the parties.

Positioning Within AIxC's Infrastructure-First Strategy

AIxC views this collaboration as part of its ongoing infrastructure-first approach to supporting the development of AI-driven applications within a decentralized environment.

"As AI applications evolve toward more interactive and agent-driven systems, infrastructure performance becomes increasingly critical," said Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxCrypto. "We believe it is important to explore a range of infrastructure approaches, including decentralized compute networks, to understand how they may support scalability, responsiveness, and long-term ecosystem development in a responsible and technically grounded manner."

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC) is a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers. Through the convergence of AI Agents and Embodied AI (EAI) devices, AIXC enables heterogeneous intelligent entities—robots, smart vehicles, drones, and other edge devices—to autonomously discover, collaborate, and execute tasks with one another without centralized intermediaries, driving the advancement of the Silicon Economy.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account, nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.