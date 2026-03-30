AIxCrypto Highlights Full Year 2025 Transformation and Next Phase of Growth

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on infrastructure for the emerging Embodied AI ("EAI") ecosystem, today highlighted key takeaways from its recently released full year 2025 results and provided an update on the Company's continued strategic development.

Annual Report Highlights

Fiscal year 2025 marked a foundational year for AIxC's strategic transformation. As outlined in the Company's annual results, AIxC completed its transition toward AI- and blockchain-enabled digital infrastructure, strengthened its capital position through financing activities, including the completion of a $41.0 million PIPE financing, completed its rebrand to AIxCrypto, and established a new executive leadership team. The Company also advanced the initial planning and buildout of its three-layer ecosystem spanning infrastructure, protocol, and application layers, while establishing governance, compliance, and financial reporting systems consistent with Nasdaq-listed company standards.

Looking ahead, AIxC remains focused on the priorities identified in its 2026 outlook. These include continued development of the AI Agent and EAI blockchain ecosystem, advancement of an open platform intended to support developer and partner participation, expansion of RWA-related product initiatives, and continued growth in ecosystem and platform adoption. The Company also expects to continue pursuing these priorities with a disciplined capital allocation approach and a focus on initiatives with clearer near-term monetization potential. The Company believes that 2025 established an important operational and strategic foundation for a more execution-focused phase of development in 2026.

Headquarters Relocation

The Company also announced that it plans to relocate its headquarters to El Segundo, California, effective April 1, 2026.

AIxC believes that relocating its headquarters to El Segundo may support the Company's next phase of development by providing an environment more conducive to operational coordination, talent attraction, and long-term business growth. The Company views this planned move as consistent with its broader effort to strengthen organizational alignment and support continued execution of its strategic priorities.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.