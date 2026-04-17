AIxCrypto's Designated Investor and Faraday Future Complete Amendment to $12 Million Investment Agreement,Exploring RWA-Related Applications and Integration of Real-World Assets with Blockchain Infrastructure

Key Points:

An amendment to the securities purchase agreement dated January 30, 2026 (the "SPA") removed the true-up share mechanism and replaced it with a milestone-linked warrant capped at one million shares at $1.50 per share

The Amended and Restated SPA increases the total investment amount to $12 million

The warrant has a term expiring in April 2030 and is exercisable only upon delivery of 500 FX Super One vehicles

The AIXC ecosystem is exploring the potential for a portion of the acquired FFAI shares to serve as underlying assets for future equity tokenization initiatives facilitated by ecosystem participants, subject to applicable regulatory and third-party approvals

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers, today provided an update regarding the amended and restated securities purchase agreement entered into by Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("FFAI") and Gold King Arthur Holding Limited ("GKA"), a designated third-party investor identified by AIxC, in connection with the investment transaction previously announced by the parties. The amendment increases the total investment amount from $10 million to $12 million and includes updates to the transaction structure, pricing mechanism, and other terms.

Under the amended structure, the investment consists of a combination of common stock and preferred equity, with $500,000 used to purchase FF Class A common stock and $11.5 million used to purchase newly created Series C preferred stock. In addition, the original True-Up provision has been removed and replaced with a warrant to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of FF common stock at an exercise price of $1.50 per share, expiring in April 2030. The warrant will become exercisable after FF delivers its 500th FX Super One vehicle.

The amendment also adjusts the pricing mechanism. The purchase price of the common stock and the conversion price of the preferred stock are based on the average closing price over the 10 trading days prior to signing. Based on a reference price of $0.25956 per share as of April 14, 2026, the $500,000 common stock investment corresponds to approximately 1,926,337 shares of Class A common stock.

The transaction was facilitated through a designated third-party investment entity and represents one of the Company's approaches to exploring the integration of Real World Assets (RWA) with blockchain infrastructure. The Company is exploring the potential use of the associated equity as underlying assets for future tokenization-related applications, aiming to expand the role of digital assets in real-world economic scenarios.

The Company stated that it will continue to advance its RWA-related framework and strengthen its capabilities in connecting traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure.

Management Commentary

Kevin Richardson, Co-CEO of AIxC, stated: "The amendment to the securities purchase agreement reflects our continued confidence in Faraday Future's execution roadmap. The milestone-linked warrant ensures this investment retains meaningful upside tied to FF's vehicle delivery progress, while securing a more flexible framework to support our blockchain ecosystem."

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC) is a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers. Through the convergence of AI Agents and Embodied AI (EAI) devices, AIXC enables heterogeneous intelligent entities—robots, smart vehicles, drones, and other edge devices—to autonomously discover, collaborate, and transact with one another without centralized intermediaries, driving the advancement of the Silicon Economy.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account, nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto